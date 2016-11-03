Community Calendar 11-03-2016

Saturday, November 5

Celebrate Pat

A celebration of the life of former Hermosa Beach Woman of the Year Pat Lovewill be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hermosa Kiwanis Hall, 2515 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. For more info, call Cathy McCurdy (310) 374-4072.

Woman’s Club boutique

Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach Holiday Boutique features a large number of speciality vendors and artisans. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free. Proceeds will benefit the club’s philanthropic community services. Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach.For more information, contact Lulu at tinkerbuffett@yahoo.com.

Dream a little dream

Puttin’ On Productions (POPs) 4th Annual Making Dreams Come True Gala Fundraiser is at 6 p.m. at the Manhattan Beach Country Club, 1330 Parkview Ave, Manhattan Beach. For tickets and information call Mark Mirkovich at (310) 941-1850 or email mark@puttinonproductions.com. Or visit puttinonproductions.com.

Woman’s Club Redondo soiree

Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach presents: Magical Soiree, an evening of music, magic and dancing. Proceeds go to Redondo Union High student scholarships. Three course meal, no host bar, and silent auction. Cocktail attire. 6 – 10 p.m. 400 South Broadway, Redondo Beach. Purchase tickets at WCRBinfo.com or call (310) 713-4063.

Family PV hike

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy First Saturday family hikes are led by naturalist guides. An easy hike up the canyon with amazing views of the city. Free. All ages welcome. 9 a.m. George F Canyon, 27305 Palos Verdes Dr E, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information, contact (310) 547-0862 or RSVP at pvplc.org.

Fall Our Village Fiesta

The 1st annual Our Village Redondo Beach Fundraiser will help fund programs for children and teenagers with Autism Spectrum Disorder, across the South Bay. Live music, fresh Mexican Taco cart, sweet treats and coffee from the young adults of “Mychal’s Howl at the Moon Cafe”, silent auctions and family friendly activities for children and teenagers. 12 – 3 p.m. Redondo Beach Teen Center, 2301 Grant Ave, Redondo Beach. For tickets visit ourvillageslc.org.

Fishtivities

Sea Myths & Legends “Fishtivities” at the Sea Lab. Mermaid activities will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Pirate activities from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Each activity costs $5 per person. 1021 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. Contact Rebecca Fent at (310) 318-7458 rfent@lacorps.org or visit lacorps.org.

Hot Wheels at the museum

Hot Wheels Garage features displays of life-size cars and numerous Hot Wheels tracks and cars to race. In addition, a face painter, balloon artist will be available for the kids enjoyment. Enjoy a special Hot Wheels kids sundae in the new Ice Cream Station ice cream parlor. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Automobile Driving Museum, 610 Lairport Street, El Segundo. (310) 909-0950. TheADM.org. Bring a canned good and receive a free raffle ticket benefitting Food Pantry LAX.

Beach clean-up

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium invites the public to participate in monthly beach clean up. 8 – 10 a.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For information, group reservations to the Aquarium, or to receive a calendar of events, call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

TEDx in Manhattan Beach

A day of inspirational and informative talks from speakers who dare to ask, “What if?” 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mira Costa High School, 1401 Artesia Blvd, Manhattan Beach. For tickets and to learn more go to tedxmanhattanbeach.com.

Rising Tohoku Food Fair

Geared towards Japanese food and culture aficionados of all ages, this food fair highlights the cultural richness of Japan’s celebrated Tohoku region through presentations of delicious and flavorful foods, craft workshops for children and parents, and visual dances. Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mitsuwa Marketplace, 21515 Western Ave, Torrance. For more information, call (310) 782-0335 or mitsuwa.com/locations/torrance.

Sunday, November 6

Take a walk on the wild side

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy First Sunday Beginners Bird Walk. Binoculars provided. Easy walk. Free and open to the public. 8:30 a.m. George F Canyon, 27305 Palos Verdes Dr E, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information, contact (310) 547-0862 or RSVP at: pvplc.org, Events & Activities.

Fashion fundraiser

Neptunian Woman’s Club Fashion Show presented by Macy’s. The Neptunian Woman’s Club has a goal of raising $50,000, which provides financial assistance to college bound students in the South Bay. The Fashion Show will be host to many boutiques and brand name stores. Silent auction with items and packages retailing over $15,000. 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. For tickets and info Neptunianwc.org.

Monday, November 7

Geeks monthly meet

Computer Club General Meeting. Open to the public. 7 p.m. Torrance Airport, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. gsbug.apcug.org.

Swing for Kids

The Orthopaedic Institute for Children “Swing for Kids” Golf Classic helps raise awareness and funds to care for children with musculoskeletal disorders, including underinsured patients. 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Palos Verdes Golf Club, 3301 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information, contact Mary Beth Perrine, Senior Director, Community Outreach at (213) 742-1534 or mperrine@mednet.ucla.edu. Swingforkidsgolf.org.

Tuesday, November 8

Cancer Workshop: Pain Management

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) presents a free program for patients and families affected by cancer. Offered the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, Claudia Welch, a facilitator for the American Chronic Pain Association, will lead discussions supporting alternative and complementary treatments on such topics as the benefits of gentle exercise and music to manage pain. Advance registration is required. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Wednesday, November 9

Waitin on you

Do some push ups and visit with GI Joe Charles. Ribbon cutting for Joe Charles GI Joe Boot Camp. 4 – 5 p.m. South side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. mbbootcamp.com.

Sunday, November 13

A free screening

Girl Scout Troop 3645 is hosting a free screening of the acclaimed documentary, “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age.” 3 to 5 p.m. O’Donnell Hall, American Martyrs Church, 624 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. The screening is open to all members of the community, but especially middle schoolers and up. Register for the screening at screenagersmovie.com/find-a-screening/. ER

