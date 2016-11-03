Advertisement
 Added on November 3, 2016  Bondo Wyszpolski  

South Bay arts calendar for Nov. 3 – 9

“Urban Graffiti,” an exhibit of fiber art, previews tonight (Thursday) from 6 to 9 p.m. at South Bay Contemporary, located in The Loft in San Pedro. Pictured, “Me, My Selfie and I,” by Trish Charity. (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.com

Thursday, November 3

Quilt while you’re ahead

“Urban Graffiti,” an exhibit of fiber art that expands perspectives of time, previews from 6 to 9 p.m. during the First Thursday Art Walk at South Bay Contemporary, in the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., third floor, San Pedro. Reception for the artists on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. Through Nov. 26. Call (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

The PVHS Drama Dept. presents the “Peanuts” musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Thursday through Sunday at Palos Verdes High School, Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets, $18 adults; $14 students. (310) 378-8471, ext. 237, or go to pvhsdrama.com

A bag of “Peanuts”

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the hit musical based on the comic strip by Charles M. Schultz, plays at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Palos Verdes High School, 600 Cloyden Road, Palos Verdes Estates. After the matinees you can mingle with the cast in the theater courtyard. Tickets, $18 big folks and $14 students. (310) 378-8471, ext. 237, or go to pvhsdrama.com.

Big secret, small community

Brit Bennett, author of “The Mothers,” signs and discusses her novel at 7 p.m. in {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. RSVPs appreciated. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Mira Costa High School presents the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with additional performance through Nov. 12, in the school’s “blackbox” Small Theater, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Tickets, $15 adult; $12 students, seniors. Or buy now and save. Pictured, Antonio Sellitto and Allie Yamato. Info at miracostadramaboosters.org

Friday, November 4

Nearly time for Almost

The Mira Costa High School Drama/Tech Dept. presents John Cariani’s romantic comedy, “Almost, Maine,” on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., plus Wednesday at 4 p.m., and then next week (Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.), in the school’s “blackbox” Small Theater, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Tickets, $15 adult; $12 students, seniors. A bit cheaper if you buy in advance. Info at miracostadramaboosters.org.

Tomorrow’s musicians, today

The Beach Cities Symphony performs at 8:15 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, located on the campus of El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Free, with a pre-concert lecture at 7:30 p.m. Barry Brisk conducts Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” (featuring Georgi Slavchev), Haydn’s “Symphony No. 1,” and Brahms’ “Variation on a Theme by Haydn.” In the lobby before the concert you can hear cellist Naomi Kao and clarinetist Ryan Kim. On-campus parking, $3. Call (310) 379-9725, (310) 539-4649, or go to BeachCitiesSymphony.

Eddie Money (“Two Tickets To Paradise”) performs Friday at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $85 to $150. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com

Loose change

Classic rocker Eddie Money (“Two Tickets To Paradise”) performs at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $85 to $150. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

The storytelling continues

Jen Chapin is the daughter of singer-songwriter Harry Chapin, and she performs urban-folk-soul story-songs that search for community and shared meaning. Anyway, she’s playing Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $48, $33. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org. Or check out Jen’s website, jenchapin.com.

Classic film noir

Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor star in “The Maltese Falcon,” screening Friday through Sunday in the Old Town Music Hall, El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org

Humphrey Bogart is Sam Spade and Mary Astor is the femme fatale in “The Maltese Falcon,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall,140 Richmond St., El Segundo. The cast also includes Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet, and Gladys George. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Pianists Beth Nam (pictured) and Somang Jeagal perform on Friday at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School in Torrance. Free, donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574

Double dose of piano music

Pianists Beth Nam and Somang Jeagal perform at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free, with a reception to follow. Donations appreciated, of course. (310) 316-5574.

Saturday, November 5

Classical music bonanza

The El Camino College Symphony Orchestra performs at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Under the direction of Dane Teter the ensemble will present music by Dvorak, Weber, and Schubert. Featured musicians: Kyung Eun Choi and Jonathan Stehney. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Great balls of fire

Next Generation Leahy, high-energy Celtic-based music performed by family youngsters, performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, on the

Next Generation Leahy, high-energy Celtic-based music performed by family youngsters, performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Union High School Auditorium. Tickets, $20. Call Paul Bellia at (310) 326-8184

southeast corner of Diamond and N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Tickets, $20 (but a better deal is waiting for you if you subscribe to all the concerts in this series). Phone Paul Bellia at (310) 326-8184.

Break into print

Bo Folsom gives writers tips on tackling the publishing market from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon in the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Contact Folsom and the Writers Meetup at (310) 722-3602 or email Bo@SouthBayHQ.com.

Wishing upon a star

Puttin’ on Productions hosts a fundraiser, “Making Dreams Come True,” at 6 p.m. in the Manhattan Beach Country Club, 1330 Parkview Ave., Manhattan Beach. Live music from POPs’ students and staff, auctions, cocktail reception, dinner. Tickets, $100, with $150 VIP tickets available. More at puttinonproductions.com.

Sunday, November 6

A Puccini masterpiece

But aren’t they all? The San Francisco Opera Cinema Series continues with a broadcast of “La Bohème” at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. This production was recorded in 2008 and stars Angela Gheorghiu and Piotr Beczala, two stars of the genre. Tickets, $17.50. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Soprano Jeralyn Glass sings operatic arias and American classics at 7 p.m. on Saturdayin the Norris Theatre, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $45 (plus $5 facility charge). She’s pictured here performing in the Prinzregenten Theater, Munich. (310) 544-0403 ext. 221 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com

Soprano Jeralyn Glass sings operatic arias and American classics at 7 p.m. on Saturdayin the Norris Theatre, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $45 (plus $5 facility charge). She’s pictured here performing in the Prinzregenten Theater, Munich. (310) 544-0403 ext. 221 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com

Superb soprano

Jeralyn Glass, who grew up in Palos Verdes and is now internationally known, sings arias as well as selections from the Great American Songbook at 7 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $45 (plus $5 facility charge). Call (310) 544-0403 ext. 221 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

The Los Angeles Jazz Institute presents “Stan Kenton: Milestones” thru Sat. at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel Los Angeles. Numerous concerts and panel discussions devoted to the late and great American jazz pianist. Tickets, (562) 200-5477; for a full program go to lajazzinstitute.org

Like little spiders?

The “Weaving & Fiber Festival,” presented by the Southern California Handweavers’ Guild, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Admission, $7, $6. Learn more, fast: schg.org/festival.

Tuesday, November 8

Way south of the border

Artful Days presents “Great Civilizations of Mexico, Central America, and South America” from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. You’ll explore, vicariously, of course, Teotihuacan, Copan, Machu Picchu, Chichen Itza, and more. Free. (310) 818-2326. ER

by Bondo Wyszpolski

