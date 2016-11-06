Making America Grateful again: Cubensis hosts a post-election party at Saint Rocke

by Ed Solt

Formed during the Reagan Administration and given blessings from Mr. Jerry Garcia himself, Cubensis is not your typical tribute band. Those generally tend towards Civil War reenactment-like fakery with time period correctness. Cubensis players don’t dress in the stereotypical ‘60s hippie garb with flowers in their hair flashing peace signs. There’s no protests or rants against The Man. In fact, guitarist Craig Marshall says bandmates keep political discussions to themselves, describing the band as “apolitical.”

Time and time again, Marshall has stated Cubensis plays with the spirit of the Dead, allowing an improvised, unrestricted approach. Cubensis’ freedom, not playing note-to-note covers, takes the band through different avenues and allows for contemporary influences. You’ve got to ask yourself, “What would Jerry do, if Jerry was still alive, after this election season?” The same thing Cubensis is doing November 8 at Saint Rocke: play a Post Election party.

“Lordy it has been a horrible election season,” Marshall said. “With all the mudslinging and disses, it’s the worst I’ve ever experienced, and I’m an old man.”

With Phish putting on their epic Halloween show in Las Vegas covering David Bowie’s landmark album, “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” many Cubensis fans elected to make the pilgrimage to see the second most famous jamband in history. In doing so, many fans missed Cubensis’ yearly Halloween performance of a “non-dead” album.

“We do a non-Dead for Day of the Dead. This year we covered ‘Let it Be’ by the Beatles, the theme we are carrying over to our post-election party by playing an encore performance of the album,” he said. “It’s not in our hands. Whatever you vote, it’s up to the majority vote of the people. It’s the beauty of America, our democracy. I say, what happens, happens, and let it be.”

In addition to covering the final Beatles 1970 record, expect over two hours of Cubensis’ take on the Dead. With over 3,000 performances (500 more than the hard touring Dead), each time they hit the stage is different. Prop 64 for sure is something they’ll address.

“I don’t drink or smoke pot, but I am all for marijuana legalization,” said Marshall. “If it does pass, be sure to hear our tongue-and-cheek version of Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie from Muskogee’ as well as other pot inspired songs.”

Cubensis invites everybody to celebrate the “grateness” of this country and unify under the groove of their Garcia-inspired licks.

“In celebration of our right to vote, we’re giving free shots of whiskey to all who wear their ‘I voted’ sticker,” said Marshall. “With only a $10 ticket price, it is a deal.”

Cubensis plays on Wednesday, November 9th. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. 142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach, CA For more info: SaintRocke.com. ER

