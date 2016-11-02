Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, basketball, rugby, skating, volleyball and more

Rugby: The Southern California Championship Mira Costa Rugby team will hold a Day Camp on Friday, Nov. 11 at Mira Costa from 9-12 p.m. The non-contact camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-14. The future ruggers will learn basic skills from the No. 7 ranked team in the country, play some fun games, get an official camp shirt and have lunch. Fee is $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Register online at mbxfoundation.org/fundraisers. For more information, contact Call Coach Duke at 310-962-1385.

Running: G.I. Joe Charles presents the annual Fall Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12. Beginning at 8 a.m.. The run/walk starts and ends at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Entry fee of $40 $25 for(kids under 17) includes T-shirt, goodie bag and raffle prizes. The event is held in memory of Charlie Saikley with proceeds benefitting City Lives Network, Inc. For more information and to register, visit mbbootcamp.com.

Ice Skating: The Los Angeles Kings will be sponsoring a special outdoor Holiday Ice rink in Redondo Beach, one of five throughout Southern California open to the public. The Redondo rink at 239 N. Harbor Dr., will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday Nov 18 and run through Jan. 8, 2017.

Baseball: The Manhattan Beach Mustangs will be holding a Thanksgiving Camp Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 21-23 from 9 a,.m.-12 p.m. at Clark Field in Hermosa Beach. Run by Mira Costa High School coaches and players, the camp costs $60 per day or $150 for all three. Register at leaguelieeup.com/mbmustangs. Through Nov. 15, current and former camp participants are offered 50 percent off their first lesson at Game Seven, a new training facility at 1306 Kingsdale Ave., Redondo Beach. Managed by Drew Van Orden, alumni of Mira Costa, Duke University, and a former 5th round selection of the Washington Nationals organization, Game Seven offers elite level baseball instruction for kids of all ages and skill levels. Former Mira Costa head coach Cassidy Olson will also be teaching lessons. For more information or to schedule a lesson, visit gameseven.us or contact Van Orden 424-351-2205 or drew@gameseven.us.

Basketball: The 7th Annual Mira Costa Mini Mustangs Basketball Camp will be held Friday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m -1 p.m. Open to boys and girls in kindergarten through 5th grade, the camp costs $55 and includes snack and Mini Mustang t-shirt. Coaches and players from Mira Costa’s girls basketball team with teach fundamentals in dribbling, shooting, passing and defense. Limited to 100 participants. To register, visit mbxfoundation.org.

The 2016-17 ELKS Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest will be held at Redondo Union High School on Saturday, Dec. 10. This event if free for boys and girls ages 8 -13. Each participating child must be 8 – 13 on or before April 1, 2017. For more details, please visit elks.org/hoopshoot.

Beach Volleyball: Tickets are available for the California Beach Volleyball (CBVA) Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Hermosa Theatre, 710 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. The Class of 2016 includes Dain Blanton, Elaine Youngs, Fred Zeulich and John Featherstone. Also recognized will be the legendary team of Mike Dodd and Tim Hovland along with the winners of this year’s CBVA Cal Cup that included AAA Mens and Womens champions Jorge Martinez and Dalida Vernier. Also honored will be Youth Cal Cup Champions. Capturing boys titles were the teams of Will Bantle.Rob Mullahey (18U), Jevan Coronado/Luke Grafton (16U), Miles Partain/Luke Turner (14U) and Mick Bakos/Ryan Sprague (12U). Girls winning Youth Cal Cup titles were Chanti Holroyd/Madilyn Yeomans (18U), Kyla Doig/Jaden Whitmarsh (16U), Makenna Gaeta/Kate Reilly (14U) and Kelly Belardi/Savannah Standage (12U), For more information, visit cbva.com.

