 Added on October 31, 2016  Kevin Cody  

Nightmare on 8th Street, Hermosa Beach

Every Halloween for the past seven years, a crew of bored Hollywood movie makers apply their talents in the pursuit of terrifying the neighborhood children by causing a haunted house to suddenly appear on the  walkstreet where the children usually play. The 8th Street, Hermosa Beach crew include Jon and Jerry Reeder, Dustin Grabiner, AaronThompson, Jason Leed and Eileen Bugnitz.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach.

