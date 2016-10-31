Nightmare on 8th Street, Hermosa Beach

Every Halloween for the past seven years, a crew of bored Hollywood movie makers apply their talents in the pursuit of terrifying the neighborhood children by causing a haunted house to suddenly appear on the walkstreet where the children usually play. …
Every Halloween for the past seven years, a crew of bored Hollywood movie makers apply their talents in the pursuit of terrifying the neighborhood children by causing a haunted house to suddenly appear on the walkstreet where the children usually play. The 8th Street, Hermosa Beach crew include Jon and Jerry Reeder, Dustin Grabiner, AaronThompson, Jason Leed and Eileen Bugnitz.
The Devil and the Joker welcome visitors to the Haunted House on 8th Street
Punk and Kabuki are ready to party.
The room of the rat.
A young girl warns her friend
The 8th Street Wallflower.
The brave and the foolish prepare to enter.
The Captain's Widow of 8th Street
Scary smiles.
The Homecoming Queen, long ago.
Kabuki of the Night.
The Joker bids farewell, until next year.
