Mira Costa stuns PV to take sole possession of first place

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa manhandled visiting Palos Verdes in the second half Friday night marching downfield with six minutes remaining to hand the five-time defending Bay League champions their first loss in 31 league games with a 21-20 upset.

The win moves Mira Costa (7-2, 4-0) into sole possession of first place entering the Mustang’s rival game at Redondo on Friday.

Palos Verdes held a 20-7 halftime lead but Mira Costa did not panic, sticking to its strong running game and relying on its physical defense.

With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, the Mustangs held the Sea Kings on a fourth-and-1 from the PV 34-yard line then Mira Costa quarterback Reed Vabrey connected with Casey Bonner for a 34-yard touchdown strike.

A sack by Mira Costa’s Blake Snyder forced PV to punt and Vabrey and the Mustang offense went to work.

Jonah Tavai’s 3-yard touchdown run and Zack Saros’ extra point capped off a 14-play, 59-yard scoring drive that turned out to be the game winner.

Although there were still six minutes left in the game, interceptions by Sean

Walker and Jordan Lacey halted PV rallies.

Palos Verdes did all of its scoring in the first half going up 13-0 on touchdown runs of 8 and 5 yards by Adison Unrarong.

A 10-yard gain by Tavai on a fake punt kept Mira Costa’s first scoring drive alive with Justin Goring reaching pay dirt on a 19-yard run.

PV answered with a 48-yard scoring drive with quarterback Jake Nolls hitting Anthony Messori for a 14-yard touchdown reception.

Goring finished with 172 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Vabrey was 9 of 14 for 78 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

Palos Verdes (5-4, 3-1) hosts rival Peninsula (7-2, 2-2) in a 3 p.m. contest on Friday. Peninsula defeated Morningside 38-8 Friday.

Redondo (5-4, 3-1) is coming off a 29-6 home victory over Inglewood and hopes a win against Mira Costa in the regular-season finale Friday night will set up possible three-way tie for the Bay League championship.

With the new alignment of CIF-Southern Section playoffs, Mira Costa will be competing in Division 6 where the Mustangs are currently ranked No. 6. Redondo plays in Division 4 and Palos Verdes is ranked No. 10 in Division 3.

