Best of Manhattan Beach 2016: Sperber honored as Local Legend

by Kevin Cody

Shortly after acquiring Manhattan Beach Toyota and moving to Manhattan Beach from Newport Beach in 2008, Darrell Sperber became such a familiar face around town that Manhattan Beach Councilman Richard Montgomery began to call Sperber the “Mayor of Manhattan.”

“He joined Rotary and Manhattan Beach Leadership. He helped with the fireworks show and the Beach Cities Toy drive,” Montgomery recalled at the Best of Manhattan Beach awards dinner last week at the Manhattan Beach Marriott.

Sperber died in January, 2015, at age 68, just a few months after being diagnosed with leukemia.

At last week’s dinner, he was honored posthumously with 2016 Bob Meistrell Local Legend Award. The award was accepted by his son Bradley.

The annual Best of Manhattan Awards were established by the Chamber of Commerce three years ago to recognize businesses that have made exceptional contributions to the community.

This year’s presentations began with the Pay It Forward award. The nominees were Beach Cities Health District, Chevron, Murad Family Foundation, Simms Restaurants and Skechers. Timing favored Skechers, which was recognized for founding the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk six years ago. This year’s walk took place three days after the dinner and raised $1.6 million for the Friendship Foundation and local schools.

“The best decision Skechers ever made was locating in Manhattan Beach 25 years ago,” Skechers president Michael Greenberg said in accepting the award.

The Small and Mighty award went to Grow, the Produce Shop. Owner Barry Fisher said he was inspired to open his Sepulveda Boulevard store by the success of his daughter’s sidewalk strawberry stand.

Other Small and Mighty nominees were Bacchus Wines,Growing Wild, Manhattan Bread and Bagel and Tabula Rasa.

Manhattan Meats received the Shop MB award. Owner Dean Tribble could not be present to accept the award. But in an Easy Reader story earlier this year, Tribble attributed his market’s success with three generations of Manhattan Beach residents to the store’s family atmosphere and top quality meats. Other nominees were Bella Beach and Bella Beach Kids, Manhattan Denim, Nikau Kai and Trina Turk.

The Top Chef award was presented by Easy Reader restaurant critic Richard Foss, who noted, “All of the nominees are chef-partners or owners. They have bet their own money on your good taste, and all of them deserve both your applause and your business.”

The winner was David LeFevre, of MB Post. The other nominees were Darren Weiss, Kristina Miksyte, Michael Fiorelli and Petros Benekos.

The Affair to Remember award was presented to Pete Moffett, producer of the Manhattan Beach Fireworks Show. Moffett credited his talented team for the annual spectacle. Other nominees were Concerts in the Park, Hometown Fair, Manhattan Beach Open and the Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting.

Susan Kaminski of California Sanctuary Premium Real Estate received the Home Sweet Home Award. Other honorees were Ed Kaminsky, Jennifer Caras, Robb Stroyke and Union Bank of Manhattan.

The Neptunian Club, which supports local charities and is currently remodeling their Highland Avenue building, received the Enhancing MB Award. Other nominees were Growing Great, the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation and Walk with Sally.

The evening ended with Skechers receiving its second Best of 2016 award for Best of Manhattan. Other nominees were Fresh Brothers, Manhattan Beach Studios Media Campus and The Strand House.

Manny Serrano and wife Bree Noble. Small and Mighty awardees Barry and Kathy Fisher of Grow Produce. Jeff Wilson accepted the Shop Manhattan award on behalf of Dean Tribble of Manhattan Meats. Richard Foss introduces the Top Chef nominations. Richard Chef with Michael Simms, who accepted the Top Chef award on behalf of MB Posts' David LeFevre. Richard Foss, MB Post's, emcee Mary Beth McDade and Michael Simms. Richard Montgomery, Bradley Sperber and Mary Beth McDade. Sperber accepted the Bob Meistrel Local Legend award on behalf of his father Darrell. Tony D'Erico, Affair to Rememeber award winner Pete Moffett Mary Beth McDade. Moffett received the award for his annual Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting. Home Sweet Home awardee Susan Kainski with 2015 recipient David Currie and Mary Beth McDade. Neptunina Woman's Club members with the Enhancing Manhattan Beach Award. Manhattan Parks and Recreations' Idris Al-Oboudi with 4th District Supervisorial District candidate Steve Napolitano Beach Cities Health District's Lauren Nakano, Tiana Rideout, Jacqueline Sun and Cristan Higa. Idris Al-Oboudi with Pete Moffett and wife.

