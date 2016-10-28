Spotlight on the hill – Lundquist receives Champion of Business award

Lundquist receives

Champion of Business award

Richard Lundquist was presented with the City of El Segundo Champion of Business award at a dinner this month at Vistamar School. Over the past four decades, Lundquist’s Continental Development has built over five million square feet of office and retail space, much of it within El Segundo’s 5.4 square miles. Lundquist’s contributions to El Segundo have been philanthropic as well. For the past 12 years he has chaired the El Segundo Education Foundation. Lundquist recently contributed $1 million toward the construction of a $14 million aquatic center to be used by the El Segundo and Wiseburn high schools and the community.

Photos by Kevin Cody

Council member Michael Dugan, Mayor Pro Tem Drew Boyles, council member Don Brann, Mayor Suzanne Fuentes, LA Rams’ Kevin Demoff, council member Carol Pirsztuk, Barbara Voss, economic development manager; Al Keahi EDAC chair, Richard Lundquist honoree and President of Continental Development, Supervisor Don Knabe, Scott Houston West Basin. Jeff Wilson, Bill Fisher, Jill Brunkhardt, Steve Napolitano and Ron Swanson. Christina O’Brien, Bob Tarnofsky and Don Knabe. Jim and Andrea Sala and Ann O’Brien. Jeff Wilson and Bob Healey. Jeff and Vickie Cutler. Supervisor Don Knabe, Vistamar student Jaxon Williams-Bellamy and Vistamar Head of School Dr. Karen Eshoo. Williams-Bellamy opened the evening by singing the “National Anthem.” Economic Development Advisory Council chair Al Keahi. Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff. im Sirichoke, Kite Pharma vice president of manufacturing at Kite Pharma, accepts the Big Ideas Award from Don Knabe. Richard Lundquist. El Segundo councilman Drew Boyles.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.