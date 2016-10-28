Advertisement
 Added on October 28, 2016  Judy Rae

Spotlight on the hill – Lundquist receives Champion of Business award

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Lundquist receives 

Champion of Business award

Richard Lundquist was presented with the City of El Segundo Champion of Business award at a dinner this month at Vistamar School. Over the past four decades, Lundquist’s Continental Development has built over five million square feet of office and retail space, much of it within El Segundo’s 5.4 square miles. Lundquist’s contributions to El Segundo have been philanthropic as well. For the past 12 years he has chaired the El Segundo Education Foundation. Lundquist recently contributed $1 million toward the construction of a $14 million aquatic center to be used by the El Segundo and Wiseburn high schools and the community. 

Photos by Kevin Cody

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login