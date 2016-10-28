Spotlight on the hill – Palos Verdes Performing Arts Encore Circle Season Opening Dinner

Palos Verdes Performing Arts

Encore Circle Season Opening Dinner

The Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center’s Encore Circle support group celebrated the opening of the 34th season on September 23 with a production of Mel Brooks’ Broadway hit, “Young Frankenstein” at the Norris Theatre. Before the show, members enjoyed an elegant dinner at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion and a surprise visit from Frankenstein’s monster during the cocktail hour. Maude Landon, who organized the annual dinner, and also serves as the chairperson of Encore Circle, welcomed the supporters, and acknowledged their vital role in keeping professional theatre alive in Palos Verdes. Encore Circle, which was formed two years after the Norris Theatre opened in 1983, is one of eight PVPA support groups. Members are invited to several special events and reception each year, including a festive holiday party in December. For more information about joining Encore Circle, contact Maude Landon at (310) 377-5347.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Frankenstein and Anita Javitt. Kathy Blenko and Mary Kehrl. Max Grupenhagen, Sandra Sanders, Jim Hill and Pam Barrett. Allen Alpay, Frankenstein and Ruth Pearce. Producer/director of Young Frankenstein James Gruessing, Art Friedman and Karen Marcus. Charlotte Ginsburg, Young Frankenstein director of James Gruessing, Dr. Allen Ginsburg and Frankenstein. PVPA executive director John Reynolds, Board CFO Julie Moe-Reynolds, John Douglass and board president Abby Douglass. Karen Marcus and Art Friedman. Maude and Aaron Landon, Preston Landon and Katie Tornstrom.

