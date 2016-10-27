Advertisement
 Added on October 27, 2016  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – Kenny G performs at Honda Evening Under the Stars

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Kenny G performs at

Honda Evening Under the Stars

Event Proceeds will benefit Torrance Memorial Pediatrics, Providence TrinityKids Care, a program of Providence TrinityCare, and Vistas for Children.

Saxophonist and Grammy Award-winning star Kenny G performed for guests at the  30th Annual “Honda Evening Under the Stars Children’s Healthcare Gourmet Food and Wine Tasting Festival.” The August 27 event was sold out soon after its announcement and many of the South Bay’s finest eateries were present supporting the cause.   

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian and  Deidre Davidson

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login