Spotlight on the hill – Kenny G performs at Honda Evening Under the Stars

Hermosa Beach's Jacob Earl Piasecki was one skateboarding’s most influential skaters. The things he could do on a skateboard were truly magical. I was 10 years old when Jake told me if you want to skate the ramp you’ve got a drop in. I walked up on the platform and dropped in. …
The family theme promoted at the Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta on Sunday carried through all the way to the finals, where brothers Jeff and Greg Browning and Greg’s sons Parker and Drew met Aaron Rosenberg and his sons Jake and Zack. …
Event Proceeds will benefit Torrance Memorial Pediatrics, Providence TrinityKids Care, a program of Providence TrinityCare, and Vistas for Children.
Saxophonist and Grammy Award-winning star Kenny G performed for guests at the 30th Annual “Honda Evening Under the Stars Children’s Healthcare Gourmet Food and Wine Tasting Festival.” The August 27 event was sold out soon after its announcement and many of the South Bay’s finest eateries were present supporting the cause.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian and Deidre Davidson
Jim Sala, Craig Leach, Sharon Martinez, Kenny G., Steve Morikawa, Karin Baker and Kacey Takashima.
Terri Warren, Sharon Martinez, Linda Perry,(Back) Jim Sala, Craig Leach and Steve Morikawa.
Dr. John Stecker, Bob Tarnofsky, Ros Stecker, Ian Kramer M.D. and Sherry Kramer.
Ann and David Buxton.
Steve Morikawa, Jacqueline Glass, Tara Gregerson and Glen Komatsu M.D.
David and Barbara Bentley, Sally and Mike Eberhard.
Barbara Deming Lurie, Mark Lurie M.D., Terry and Joe Hohm.
Jeff Krebs, Priscilla Hunt, Cynthia Soma, Fritz Friedman, Susan and Ralph Moore.
(Front) Sara Moore, Trip and Aarika Simmons, Brenda Nowotka, (Back) Wes Kauble, Sean Simmons.
Rev. Jonathan Chute and Thyra Endicott M.D.
Marc Schenasi, Harv and Ruth Daniels, and Song and Dave Klein.
Khrystyna Pavlova and Riad Adoumi M.D.
Mark Kroeger, Colleen Farrell, Ann O’Brien.
Sara and Dale Balough.
Debbi Gelbart, Moe Gelbart Ph.D., Kathleen Krauthamer, Richard Krauthamer M.D., Jackelyn Lee M.D., and George So M.D.
comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login