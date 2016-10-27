Spotlight on the hill – Portuguese Bend National Horse Show Charity Providing Hope for Childhood Cancers
Portuguese Bend National Horse Show
Charity Providing Hope for Childhood Cancers
The Portuguese Bend National Horse Show held at Ernie Howlett Park in Rolling Hills Estates, has been providing hometown fun and friendly competition for 59 years. The show is a benefit for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), and this year’s proceeds benefited the CHLA Associates Sarcoma Program Chair. The Sarcoma Program within the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Diseases is working to improve the outcome for children battling this aggressive form of childhood cancer. This year’s show theme “Taking the Reins of Hope,” honored the incredible staff of CHLA who give hope every day. The doctors, nurses, and support staff work tirelessly to help and heal all who come to them and give the gift of hope of a better life for their patients and families. Peninsula Committee Children’s Hospital members are honored to support the amazing accomplishments of the hospital through their donations. In addition to the three day horse show, there was a colorful children’s carnival, food booths, haybale boutique, a Saturday Night BBQ dinner and special events including a visit from miniature therapy horses, Parade of Trophies, and the Long Beach Mounted Police.
Photos by Noelle Giuliano and Mike Shields
