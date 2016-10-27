Spotlight on the hill – Portuguese Bend National Horse Show Charity Providing Hope for Childhood Cancers

Portuguese Bend National Horse Show

Charity Providing Hope for Childhood Cancers

The Portuguese Bend National Horse Show held at Ernie Howlett Park in Rolling Hills Estates, has been providing hometown fun and friendly competition for 59 years. The show is a benefit for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), and this year’s proceeds benefited the CHLA Associates Sarcoma Program Chair. The Sarcoma Program within the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Diseases is working to improve the outcome for children battling this aggressive form of childhood cancer. This year’s show theme “Taking the Reins of Hope,” honored the incredible staff of CHLA who give hope every day. The doctors, nurses, and support staff work tirelessly to help and heal all who come to them and give the gift of hope of a better life for their patients and families. Peninsula Committee Children’s Hospital members are honored to support the amazing accomplishments of the hospital through their donations. In addition to the three day horse show, there was a colorful children’s carnival, food booths, haybale boutique, a Saturday Night BBQ dinner and special events including a visit from miniature therapy horses, Parade of Trophies, and the Long Beach Mounted Police.

Photos by Noelle Giuliano and Mike Shields

Marine Langer accepting the Julie Martin Memorial Trophy. Presenters Ed Kelly, Jeff Earle, Antonio Camacho Jr. and Sr. A child carnival-goer. Katie Brown. Gemma and Celine Claessens (second and third from left), Clea Caddell (on her horse), Quaya Plaisir. The Long Beach Mounted Police performed a 9/11 tribute. Karl Graeber, Ken and Marilyn Prindle, Michele Romer, Toni Graeber and Carey Romer. Patty and Steve Lantz. Jim Beck, Mary DiMatteo, Angela and Frank Conterno, Flora Fairchild. Steve Lopes, Christine and Joe Rich, Suzanne and John Durnell, Helen Hitzel, Helaine Lopes. Steve and Alyson McFerson, Mike O’Brien. Cindy Choate, JoAnn Giuliano, Bonnie Upp, Barbara Fountain. Kelly Walsh, Susan Gray, Cathy Villicich, Jacquie Leimbach. Dave Farrell, Jim Cook, Chris Consani, Kirk Johnson, Doug Van Riper. Anthony Xepolis, Margaret Gibbs, Tom Light, Mark Costa, Ken Ochi, Vall Light, Kathy Costa. Peninsula Committee Children’s Hospital members celebrate a successful event. Dawn Knickerbocker, Karen Miller, Pat Lucy, Jody Murdoch. Jeff Renzi, Patty Ochi with grandson/PCCH Featured Child, Jackson Renzi, Val Kelly, Danielle Renzi, Kate Cocke.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.