South Bay Community Calendar 10-27-2016

Thursday, October 27

We all need a hero

The Hero Network Contest is accepting nominations for “Everyday Heroes” now through October 31. The winner of the “Hero Network Contest” will be awarded $2,000 plus $500 to the winner’s favorite charity and $500 to the person who nominated the winning hero. The founders of the Hero Network are self-funding the contest as a way to “pay it forward” and to promote positivity in the world. Nominations are being accepted on the Hero Network Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/heronetwork4u/. For more information, contact info@theheronetwork.org or call (310) 897-1008.

Screamin’ fun

Ballroom dance costume party at the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge. Retro Swing Octet. Prize for best costume. Large dance floor. $10 cover. 7 – 9:30 p.m. 315 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 663-6690 or info@bigband.com.

Cancer Support: Mindfulness Sleep

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) will host Corina Gheorghiu, DDS. Gheorghiu will present solutions for those who have trouble sleeping or staying asleep as well as for anybody who wants to learn new techniques for staying relaxed, refreshed and productive during the day. Tools for daytime, evening and night time use will be discussed.11 a.m. – 1p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. Advance registration is required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Friday, October 28

Cool way to watch a flick

Watch a movie under the guns of the Battleship Iowa. Costumes encouraged but must not be violent or offensive, and may not include anything resembling a weapon. Suggested trick-or-treat age: 13 and younger. Trick or Treating, 5:30 p.m. Movie, “Hocus Pocus Halloween,” 7 p.m. Free. Limited seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. Guests are encourage to dress appropriately, bring light jackets, blankets and outdoor chairs. Concessions will be available, no coolers or outside food and beverages allowed. 250 S. Harbor Blvd, San Pedro. (877) 446-9261. pacificbattleship.com.

Saturday, October 29

Get them up to date

Low-cost pet clinic hosted by the City of Rancho Palos Verdes. Pet vaccines, micro chips, de-worming & flea/tick control products and a lot more. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fred Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes. For information call (714) 993-9193 or visit scvvc.org.

Black Tie event

The Celebration Gala, presented by Honda, is a black-tie Venetian-inspired masquerade-themed fundraiser. Live entertainment and a phenomenal auction. This long-standing event brings the community together and raises funds to benefit the Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center. 6 – 11 a.m. Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. For tickets and information contact Katie Moe at (310) 303-5350 or Katherine.Moe@providence.org.

Tidepool wonders

Explore a great low tide on the rocky shore with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. Bring family and friends to the aquarium’s John M. Olguin Auditorium for an informative slide show, followed by a walk led by Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Education Staff to the nearby Point Fermin tidepools. 2 – 3:30 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. This is a free event. Reservations are required for groups of ten or more. For reservations and information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Chinese Medicine & Energetics of Food

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Benj Sinskul, Medical Qi Gong Practitioner. In this free workshop, Benj will share his advanced training in Chinese Medical Qi Gong Therapy and Chinese Clinical Oncology to introduce participants to the Classical Chinese Medicine perspective of the energetics of food. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. CSCRB celebrates 29 years of free support, education and hope for cancer patients and their families. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Binoculars Test Drive with Wild Birds Unlimited

Join Bob Shanman of Wild Birds Unlimited to test out different binoculars. Portion of sales will benefit the Conservancy. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. RSVP at pvplc.org, Events & Activities.

24th Annual Model Train Show

Sponsored by the Los Angeles Division of the National Model Railroad Association. “How To” clinics will be held on various railroad subjects throughout the day. Bring your model cars and locomotives if you have problems and would like assistance. Tracks will be set up in the Hall. Popular for all ages. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Peninsula. Ongoing until Sunday. Questions email info@southcoastbotanicgarden.org or visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/24th-annual-model-train-show/.

Spooky celebration

Manhattan Beach Parks & Rec presents the 29th Annual Costume contest and parade. Costume contest for the most original, scariest and judges choice. Prizes, haunted house, inflatable jumpers, face painting and food. 3,000 push up challenge. 12 – 4 p.m. Manhattan Heights Park, 1600 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. For information contact the Parks and Rec Department at (310) 802-5448. Citymb.info.

Sea Scare

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates the 11th Annual Halloween event, “Sea Scare”. Experience the Aquarium as it is transformed into an underwater world of chills, thrills and of course gills. Come in costume and join in the masquerade of ghouls and goblins, trick-or-treat throughout the aquarium at 13 different themed treat stations and enjoy loads of fun and spooky entertainment. 7 – 10 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Get your tickets early, this event will sell out. For more tickets and more information please call (310) 548-7562 or visit the website at cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Sunday, October 30

Let’s rock this place

3rd annual Rockin’ For a Reason charity event benefiting “Who Cares! Teen Cancer America”. This is a red carpet event with live entertainment, awesome rockin’ bands, special guests, raffle prizes and drink specials. 3 – 8 p.m. Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach. To purchase tickets go to rockinforareason.com.

