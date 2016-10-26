South Bay Arts Calendar for Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Friday, October 28

Man of a thousand faces

Lon Chaney stars in the original silent version of “The Phantom of the Opera,” screening Friday and Saturday night at 8:15, and for non-vampires at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. The live Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ will accompany this horror classic. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Name that river

Dennis De Young, founding member of ‘70s pop group Styx (“Come Sail Away,” “Lady,” “Babe”), performs with his six-piece band at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets range from $90 to $150, plus a $5 per ticket facility fee. (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

All trombones accounted for?

“The Music Man, Jr.” is being presented by the Metropolitan Education Theatre Network/MET2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, as well as 2 p.m. on Sunday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. This is based on the Tony Award-winning musical based on the story by Meredith Willson and Frank Lacey. For tickets and prices, call (310) 781-7171 or go to met2.org.

Creeped out? You will be!

“Chills and Thrills,” five short plays written in the Halloween spirit, has a limited run (just four performances) at Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre Street, San Pedro. They take place Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. (also 10:30 on Saturday), and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are only $20 (or a mere five bucks per play). Call (310) 507-0269.

A bag of “Peanuts”

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the hit musical based on the comic strip by Charles M. Schultz, opens at 7 p.m. at Palos Verdes High School, 600 Cloyden Road, Palos Verdes Estates. Also Saturday night, plus Nov. 3-5 at 7 p.m., plus this Sunday and also Nov. 5-6 at 2 p.m. After the matinees you can mingle with the cast in the theater courtyard. Tickets, $18 big folks and $14 students. (310) 378-8471, ext. 237, or go to pvhsdrama.com.

Saturday, October 29

Casey hits a home run

“Once Upon a Road Trip” is a play by 14-year-old Casey Rohrer (see story by Ryan McDonald in Easy Reader). His short play is being performed at 7 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, directed by Angelo Michael Masino. Tickets available through Familytheatreinc.com.

Gather ‘round people…

“Scary Stories 14” is now an annual tradition of spooky tales told around a blazing bonfire in the old gun emplacement at Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro. Produced and directed by Melanie Jones, tales to be read include those by authors such as Roald Dahl, Penelope Lively, and Neil Gaiman. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission, $5 (children under 6 are free, but may be used for firewood). Bring your own seating and dress warmly. (310) 519-0936 or go to angelsgateart.org.

This mermaid is a vampire!

The iconic Mermaid restaurant is holding its first Halloween Party and Costume Contest (meaning they want it to be an annual event), and it goes from 9 p.m. to midnight, with costume winners announced at 10:30 (so don’t get there at 10:45). $100 gift cards to Best Costume and Best Mermaid Costume. Music and dinner specials. Located at 11 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. More at killershrimp.com.

Making art isn’t easy

“Art and Hidden Labor” is a discussion about the relations of labor and art: labor as a subject of art, labor as art, and the labor of art practice. It’s the topic of a conversation that takes place at 3 p.m. in the Torrance Art Museum that also marks the closing of “The Gildless Age,” the gallery’s current exhibition. Participants are artists Claudia Cano, Ramiro Gomez, and Marc Trujillo. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com.

Eclectic, wide-ranging

“Ljubomir Velickovic & Friends: Chamber Music” is a presentation by violinist Velickovic, and he’ll be bringing together members of faculty and guests at 5 p.m. in the Haag Recital Hall at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Performers include Dane Teter and James Mack, plus Gideon Rubin and Dane Little. Works by Albinoni, Khachaturian, Schumann, and others. Tickets, $15. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Sunday, October 30

Looking towards the horizon

“An Ocean View II,” the seascape art exhibition that opened recently, is on view through Sunday at Riviera UMC, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach. There are over 70 original paintings, juried by fine artist Stephen Mirich. More at RejoiceinArt.com. ER

