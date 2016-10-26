Light, ROW filing suit against Redondo Beach over Waterfront project

by David Mendez

Applause filled the top room of R-10 Social House as members and friends of Rescue Our Waterfront, Building a Better Redondo and the South Bay Land Conservancy announced that the filing of a lawsuit against the City of Redondo Beach over the approval of the Final Environmental Impact Report of CenterCal Properties’ Waterfront: Redondo Beach project.

The FEIR was approved by the City Council on October 18 following an appeal hearing requested by Jim Light, founder of Building a Better Redondo. Light’s appeal challenged the Harbor Commission’s approval of the project’s environmental impact report.

The activist groups believe that, in approving the FEIR, the City violated the California Environmental Quality Act, the California Coastal Act and local coastal zoning. They also believe that the proposed boat ramp facility proposed for Mole B is inherently dangerous, and that its approval is an example of the city “ignoring their duty to safety.”

“The review was a farce,” said Rescue Our Waterfront co-founder Martin Holmes. “They ignored safety in favor of maximizing profits.”

Light, the founder Building a Better Redondo and a longtime waterfront activist, derided the hearing.

“It was a dog and pony show,” he said. “But if we did not appeal, we would not have been able to move forward.”

The lawsuit is one part of what appears to be a multi-pronged attack against the project; BBR, ROW and the Land Conservancy also plan to take their appeal before the Coastal Commission.

As part of the announcement, Holmes cited a clause approved as part of the resolution that denied Light’s appeal. That clause indemnifies the City of Redondo Beach against legal claims seeking to overturn project approvals, and requires CenterCal to pay the costs for such lawsuits.

“I’m in full support,” said District 2 councilman and mayoral candidate Bill Brand. “It’s unfortunate that the residents have to step up, but the city is violating a law and there’s no other form of enforcement other than a citizen or agency-led lawsuit.”

Brand was not present at the October 18 hearing. He recused himself under the belief that his negative opinion of the project would make him an unbiased party that could possibly subject the City to legal liability.

Part of his criticism extended to council members Laura Emdee, Christian Horvath, who were elected in 2015, and Martha Barbee, who was appointed to replace Jeff Ginsburg in July. Emdee, Horvath and Barbee voted to deny the appeal and approve the project, while councilman Steve Sammarco was the lone vote against.

“You’ve got a very inexperienced council, two with less than two years, and one with two months voting on the largest developed projects Redondo has ever seen,” Brand said. “It goes to their inexperience and how staff led them to violating state law.

