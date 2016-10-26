Paying it forward Contest searching for ‘everyday heroes’

Contest searching for ‘everyday heroes’

by David Mendez

Heroes exist everywhere, and they don’t necessarily wear spandex or uniforms.

That’s the belief of Hero Network founders Kevin and Leslie O’Connor, who founded their organization with the mission of celebrating the everyday hero — people who perform selfless acts, give unconditionally, and are generous in spirit and in action.

“We talked about it for quite a while, and just wanted to make a change,” said Kevin O’Connor. “There’s so much negativity out there that we wanted to try to make a difference.”

Their first act is the Hero Network Contest, which began September 15 on the Hero Network Facebook page.

The O’Connors are asking people to submit nominations for Everyday Heroes, using their own criteria.

“They make up the definition: someone in their family network, a teacher who helped them with a scholarship, a great nurse or a doctor,” said Leslie O’Connor. “We wanted to open it up, to let them acknowledge someone in their life who they are inspired by and want to show gratitude to.”

The winning hero will be awarded $2,000, and a charity of their choice will be given $500 in their name. The nominator of the winning hero will also be awarded $500. Kevin and Leslie are putting up their own money because they feel it’s necessary for them to personally invest in the movement.

“What’s really struck us is that people are understanding that it literally can be an ‘everyday hero’ for them,” Kevin O’Connor said. “Mothers, brothers, sisters, wives — and there’s a strong theme for animal rescue organizations.”

Some entrants, they said, have even nominated service animals.

“We’re facing a really difficult challenge in picking the winner — it’s hard to even begin to make a choice,” Kevin said. According to Leslie, more than 40 entries have been submitted, and they expect more to pour in as the entry period closes on Oct. 31.

“We don’t want people to think that it has to be some super hero — you just don’t have to be walking on water.”

Submissions for the Hero Network Contest close on Oct. 31. To submit a nomination, or for more information, visit the Hero Network Facebook page at facebook.com/HeroNetwork4u.

