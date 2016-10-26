Redondo Beach Police search for missing man

Redondo Beach Police are searching for Justin Richard Sandburg, 35, of San Diego.

According to police, Sandburg, who has a history of mental illness with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, left the home he shares with his father on Tuesday, September 27 in a fit of anger without taking his medication. In the past, Sandburg has run away voluntarily and checked himself into a San Diego hospital.

On Tuesday, October 11, Sandburg’s father learned Justin’s car had been towed from the 400 block of Esplanade, causing him to file a missing person’s report.

According to police, the family has no associations in Redondo Beach and is worried Justin came to Redondo to commit suicide. Sandburg does not own a cell phone and has not shown activity on his social media profiles.

Sandburg is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He has brown hair and may have a shaved head, brown eyes, is missing a front tooth, and usually carries a camera around his neck.

If Sandburg is located, police ask the public to detain him and contact RBPD at 310-379-5411, with report number DR 16-5953.

