 Added on October 26, 2016  David Mendez  

Redondo Beach Police search for missing man

Justin Richard Sandburg

Redondo Beach Police are searching for Justin Richard Sandburg, 35, of San Diego.

According to police, Sandburg, who has a history of mental illness with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, left the home he shares with his father on Tuesday, September 27 in a fit of anger without taking his medication. In the past, Sandburg has run away voluntarily and checked himself into a San Diego hospital.

On Tuesday, October 11, Sandburg’s father learned Justin’s car had been towed from the 400 block of Esplanade, causing him to file a missing person’s report.

According to police, the family has no associations in Redondo Beach and is worried Justin came to Redondo to commit suicide. Sandburg does not own a cell phone and has not shown activity on his social media profiles.

Sandburg is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He has brown hair and may have a shaved head, brown eyes, is missing a front tooth, and usually carries a camera around his neck.

If Sandburg is located, police ask the public to detain him and contact RBPD at 310-379-5411, with report number DR 16-5953.

