Hermosa Beach Officer Brunn, K-9 Keef hit jackpot in Vegas K-9 Competition

Hermosa Beach Police officer George Brunn and K-9 partner Keef returned from the 24th Annual Las Vegas Metro Police Department K-9 Trials two weeks ago with a first place in Narcotic Searches and a third place in Overall Top Narcotics Dogs. The competition involved timed searches of an office building for hidden narcotics. K-9 teams from throughout the western United States participated. The Vegas K-9 competition is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the nation. Keef, an eight-year-old Labrador, began working with Brunn in 2010. “For years, my dad, who lives in Las Vegas, has been telling me I should enter Keef in the competition. Now that Keef is approaching the end of his career, I thought this would be a good year,” Brunn said. ER

