Local man drowns in ocean off of Hermosa Beach

A 46-year-old, local man drowned Thursday evening in the ocean off of south Hermosa Beach. At about 6 p.m., several people on the beach saw the man enter the water at First Street, swim out to sea and disappear, prompting them to call 911, according to Hermosa Beach Police Sergeant Robert Higgins. A search for the man by Hermosa police and fire, lifeguards, Coast Guard and Redondo Harbor Patrol had been underway for approximately two hours when Hermosa Police Officer Matt Rushton spotted the victim in shallow water. Rushton had been driving along the beach with his patrol car’s spotlight on the water’s edge.

Efforts by Rushton to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful. Community Service officer Chris Aviles recognized the man as living locally, but his name is being withheld pending notification of his family, Officer Higgins said. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.