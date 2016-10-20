Advertisement
 Added on October 20, 2016  Kevin Cody  

Accident closes Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach

A Jeep came to a stop on the sidewalk at Sepulveda Boulevard and Third Street in Manhattan Beach after being hit by a sedan. Photo by Kevin Cody

A collision between a white Jeep and a black sedan closed down the southbound lane of Sepulveda Boulevard, from Sixth to Third streets, between 2:30 and 3:30 Thursday afternoon. The jeep, driven by Redondo Beach resident Larry Troutman, was heading south when it collided with the sedan. The sedan, which had been heading northbound,  was attempting to turn left onto Third Street, according to Manhattan Beach Police Traffic Officer Robert Cochran. No arrests were made.

 

 

 

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

