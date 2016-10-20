Accident closes Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach

A collision between a white Jeep and a black sedan closed down the southbound lane of Sepulveda Boulevard, from Sixth to Third streets, between 2:30 and 3:30 Thursday afternoon. The jeep, driven by Redondo Beach resident Larry Troutman, was heading south when it collided with the sedan. The sedan, which had been heading northbound, was attempting to turn left onto Third Street, according to Manhattan Beach Police Traffic Officer Robert Cochran. No arrests were made.

