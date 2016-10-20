Letters to the Editor 10-20-2016

Waterfront pipeline

Dear ER:

Redondo Beach Councilman Bill Brand recused himself from The Waterfront issues at City Council meetings, but he is still privy to The Waterfront issues in closed sessions (“Waterfront reboot,” ER October 13, 2016)? So, he still has access to confidential information regarding the most important matter facing our city. In what world does this make sense? More troubling, this means he still has a direct line of communication to funnel information from closed council sessions to the Rescue Our Waterfront (ROW) group. I find the “ethical” recusal of Brand downright disingenuous, if not blatantly deceitful since he is still writing letters for ROW and sending out emails to his District 2 constituents on how to defeat The Waterfront. If he intends to claim the “high moral standards” he should recuse himself on Waterfront issues, both in public and behind closed doors.

Erika Snow Robinson

Redondo Beach

Park the walk street idea

Dear ER:

I am opposed to closing traffic and losing approximately 22 parking spaces on the 500 block of 4th Street in Manhattan Beach. The 300, 400 and 500 blocks of 3rd Street, and Valley and Ingleside Drives are already filled with parked cars. Once the 500 block of 4th Street is converted to a Walk Street, where will these cars park? Has a traffic and parking study been done to evaluate the impacts from this proposal? I have lived on the 400 block of 4th Street since 1970 and for 46 years the 500 block was not a walk street. This proposal reduces parking convenience and for my guests and potentially harms my property value. This is not the first time the City has spent diverted funds from more worthy causes to benefit a small group of owners who elected to purchase their homes on a non-walk street and now want the benefits of living on a walk street. Will the owners on the 500 block of 3rd Street request city funds to convert their street to a walk street? What about 2nd Street and 1st Street. If asked, probably most of the residents in the city would prefer to have the benefits of a walk street without the premium cost associated with purchasing a walk street home. We must retain the precious, limited parking spaces we have now.

The Parking and Public Improvement Commission (PPIC) will address this issue at its Thursday, October 27 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Help prevent this project from being approved.

Don McCarty

Manhattan Beach

Hadley has it

Dear ER:

As a lifelong Democrat, I will vote for Republican David Hadley to represent me in the State Assembly. Hadley has earned my vote because his actions demonstrate his love of the South Bay, where he and his family have lived for 20 years. His support and involvement in our community contributes to his competence in the state legislature because he knows what is important to us. I am appreciative of the civil asset forfeiture law he wrote — signed by Governor Brown — that makes it illegal for police to take property from citizens until and unless they receive a criminal conviction. Hadley has also earned the support of Redondo Beach Democratic Mayor Steve Aspel and many independents because he works well with both sides. He is a good man and does not support Donald Trump’s bid for the presidency. On November 8, please vote David Hadley. Thank you.

Arnette Travis

Redondo Beach

Oily mailer

Dear ER,

A recent hit piece from 66th District Assemblyman David Hadley suggested that oil companies

contributed to Al Muratsuchi’s campaign for the 66th Assembly District seat. If they did they sure didn’t get their money’s worth. Muratsuchi vigorously opposed oil drilling in Hermosa Beach, and he opposes fracking. He also authored legislation to protect our coast. On the other hand, Hadley did not oppose oil drilling in Hermosa Beach, voted to exempt oil companies from air pollution laws and supports fracking. What am I missing?

George Schmeltzer

Hermosa Beach

Good Betsy

Dear ER:

I’m stunned by Kit Bobko’s “Where Was Muratsuchi.” (ER Letters to the Editor Oct. 13, 2016). Bobko wrote: “Muratsuchi, not Hadley was our representative in Sacramento when the trial against Macpherson and its $750 million damages claim was coming to a head in March 2012… He didn’t do anything at all… I know this because I was on the City Council and we asked. Muratsuchi left Hermosa Beach to fend for itself.”

Here are the facts. Betsy Butler was Hermosa Beach’s Assemblymember in March 2012 and through the November 2012 elections, when Muratsuchi won the newly redistricted seat. (He’s now running to regain his seat.)

Once in office, Muratsuchi sponsored AB 2711, which would have given the City of Hermosa Beach an interest-free loan to pay off any obligations to E & B if City voters voted against oil drilling. Muratsuchi did that while announcing his opposition to oil drilling in Hermosa Beach.

Here’s what Muratsuchi said, in announcing his support of the bill: “We are very pleased to be able to offer this solution to support the city of Hermosa Beach so that the voters of Hermosa Beach can vote their conscience without fear of the financial penalty.” Not surprisingly, E&B Natural Resources was against AB 2711 and oil lobbyists convinced legislators that Hermosa Beach could shoulder the expense. While AB 2711 made it out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee, Muratsuchi could not get it through the Legislature. Muratsuchi did go on to vigorously oppose Measure O at critical times in the formation of the opposition. And David Hadley, although elected to the Assembly as Hermosa’s representative, refused to take a position on Measure O. Bobko has given new meaning to the term “outdated opinion.”

Bob Wolfe

Hermosa Beach

Citizens divided

Dear ER:

On the campaign finance limits in Redondo Beach, what am I missing (“Redondo Council kills campaign reform Proposal,” ER October 13, 2016)? Councilwoman Laura Emdee says having no limits to contributions keep an even playing field. How is it an even playing field if one candidate gets massive corporate donations? She makes a weak correlation with Citizens United, saying we should keep Redondo’s as is with no limits, unless CU gets revoked. So in other words, we should keep in step with the asinine federal law allowing unlimited donations and equating a huge corporation with one individual donor.

Then Councilwoman Martha Barbee says not to worry, because after January candidates will be required to put online who their contributors are, and people can choose who they want to pick or not based on that. A point to which our mayor gave a resounding, “Yeah.” In other words, “Yeah, I’m getting a big pile of money donated by Company A. And if you like Company A and what they stand for (or want to build), then vote for me.” Smells pretty stinky, doesn’t it? What’s more mind-boggling is how these city representatives don’t see how this doesn’t look good. To spell it out, it looks like candidates may be more inclined to back the will of that company, even if it’s at the expense of the good and health of residents, the ones who expect you to represent them. I work in aerospace. The company doesn’t let you even take a pen as a gift from a potential vendor, lest there be a perception of impropriety. The same standard should apply to our city council people and staff, especially when the infrastructure and quality of life for many generations to follow depends upon it.

Lara Duke

Redondo Beach

No harm, no foul

Dear ER:

The Hermosa Beach City Council did a good thing by giving Hermosa Beach Youth Basketball only a one-year contract. Our city shouldn’t be giving the league a deal on the gym space if league directors are getting stipends. While it is not illegal for the non-profit HBYB to dish out stipends, it’s an unnecessary waste of Hermosa’s scarce resources. There is another league trying to form that is committed to giving back to our community, without stipends. But no one wants a new league. We just want HBYB to be good to Hermosa Beach. Here’s hoping for some changes and some good clean fun this winter season.

Christine Shultz

Hermosa Beach

