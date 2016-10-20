South Bay Community Calendar 10-20-2016

Thursday, October 20

It’s a play day

Plaza El Segundo’s Mommy & Me and Daddies Too Club encourages family time every third Thursday of each month. Free and open to preschool age children and their parents, moms, dads, grandparents and/or guardians. Facepainting, balloon artists, free hair and spa demos, samples from Pinkberry and much more. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Plaza El Segundo, 790 S. Sepulveda Blvd, El Segundo. For questions call (408) 551-2249 or visit plazaelsegundo.com.

Friday, October 21

Free health fair

The Annual Redondo Beach Senior Health Fair and Flu Clinic will offer a variety of free health screenings and an opportunity to speak to Beach Cities Health District Care Managers. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Aviation Park Gym, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Bchd.org.

Get checked out

This Senior Health Fair and Flu clinic event will offer free health screenings for hearing, dental, and vision as well as flu shots. 10 a.m. – 2p.m. 1922 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 318-0650 or visit redondo.org/depts/recreation/seniors_family/default.asp.

Saturday, October 22

Redondo Ballet presents

“Through the pages”

Pack your toothbrush and join the Redondo Ballet at Grandma’s house. See your favorite bedtime stories dance to life. This fairy tale of fairy tales, features the stories of the Wizard of Oz, Cinderella, Peter Pan, the Three Little Pigs and more. 3 to 6 p.m. Redondo Union High School, One Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. For tickets visit TicketRiver.com/event/20822.

Chuck Johnson and the CJS Quintet

The City of Manhattan Beach Parks and Recreation Department Cultural Arts Division invites the public to an evening concert featuring Chuck Johnson and the CJS Quintet. 5 – 7 p.m. Joslyn Community Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Free. For more information call (310) 802-5448.

Run for Refugees

The 4th Annual Hungry Hearts 5k Fun Run for Refugees, scavenger hunt and harvest festival is geared towards having fun while raising money to help with the Syrian Refugee Crisis. Registration 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Race at 8:30 a.m. South Coast Botanical Gardens, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Peninsula. To register visit hungryheartsint.com/5k-run-for-refugees/.

Water Harvest Festival

West Basin presents its annual Water Harvest Festival. Water education, free food, games, prizes and tours of West Basin’s world-renowned water recycling facility. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. West Basin Water District, 17140 S. Avalon Blvd, Carson. Westbasin.org.

Public form on the Climate Crisis

The Palos Verdes South Bay Audubon Society is joining with the Environmental Priorities Network to sponsor a forum on the climate crisis effects on birds and other wildlife. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information or to reserve a table for your organization, contact Lillian Light at lklight@verizon.net or call (310) 545-1384.

Sunday, October 23

Friendship Walk

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk is expected to attract 12,000 walkers and raise $1.5 million for local schools and charities, including The Friendship Foundation, which provides peer mentoring for special needs kids. Singer and dancer Asia Monet Ray, the New District band and dancer Aidan Prince will join boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, the Dodger’s Tommy Lasorda and South Bay fitness guru Denise Austin in entertaining the walkers. 9 a.m. at the Manhattan Beach pier. To register visit SkechersFriendshipWalk.com.

Manhattan Beach Pumpkin Race

The Mallet-O-Justice will be smashing race pumpkins found to be cheating. But otherwise, pumpkins and their pit crews will treated like the world class competitors that they are at The 26th Annual World World Famous Pumpkin Race. Races start at 12 p.m. Pumpkin race kits may be purchased at the Live Oak Tennis office 1901 Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach for $25. Manhattan Beach Pier. For race questions contact the Manhattan Beach Chamber at (310) 802-5000 or visit citymb.info.

Monday, October 24

Free dirt

Compost for Hermosa Beach residents. Limit of 30 gallons per person while supplies last. Bring sturdy containers, no bags. Shovels will be provided. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Community Center, 710 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach. Hermosabch.org.

Wednesday, October 26

Meeting of the board

Beach Cities Health District public board meeting. 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Beach cities residents are encouraged to attend and participate in these meetings. Beach Cities Health District, Beach Cities room, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Bchd.org.

