South Bay arts calendar for Oct. 20 to 26

Thursday, October 20

Tunes at TAM

The Eridālō Trio, featuring Erika Snow Robinson on bassoon, with Logan Dalla Betta (flute, piano) and David Sucik (clarinet), performs from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Torrance Museum of Art, 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Enjoy classical music surrounded by fine art. Suggested donation, $20. Call (310) 376-5577.

First look at second city

Deborah Brighton, director of the Friends of El Segundo Public Library, is also the author of “Images of America: El Segundo,” and at 7 p.m. she’ll be pulling up at {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach, where she’ll tell us all about her town. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Friday, October 20

Went through tough times

Sara Krish, author of “Get Lit,” a collection of her blogs, will be at {pages} at 7 p.m. to talk about her writing and her coping and healing process after being diagnosed with cancer four years ago, after turning only 30 years old. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Saturday, October 21

Triple your money, and enjoyment

Three contemporary dance groups perform in “An Evening of Dance Theatre,” at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The troupes include Immediate Action Dance, Arianne MacBean’s Big Show Company, and the duo of casebolt and smith. They have all received kudos for their performances. Tickets, $21. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Chuckles are free

Jump Start, the improvisational comedy troupe, performs at 7:30 in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. You call out the suggestion, and they’ll act on it (well, maybe). Tickets, $10. Under 12? Pay just five bucks. (310) 697-3674 or go to JumpStartImprov.com.

A voice you may remember

Florence LaRue, singer with The Fifth Dimension (she’s the voice behind “Up, Up and Away,” “Age of Aquarius,” and “Wedding Bell Blues,” performs at 7 p.m. in St. Francis Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. No charge, but you can chip in. (310) 375-4617 or go to stfrancispalosverdes.org.

A fairy tale of fairy tales

That’s what they’re calling “Through the Pages,” an original work from Dance 1’s Redondo Ballet, written for children but to be enjoyed by all. Performances at 3 and 6 p.m. in the Redondo Union High Auditorium. Tickets, $20 adults and $10 children/students in advance, and $25 and $15 at the door. (310) 371-2141 or go to redondoballet.com.

Fast-forward from “Footloose”

Pop musician Kenny Loggins has a children’s book, also called “Footloose,” and at 11:30 a.m. he’s going to be visiting {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. He will sing and sign, Paid pre-orders guarantees entry (do so at the store or online). Call (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

He’s made it this far

“A Celebration of Jewish Culture Through Music and Memories” takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The featured participant is Cantor David S.Wisnia, a 90-year-old survivor of Camp Auschwitz. His recent memoir is “One Voice, Two Lives.” Many other cantors in attendance, including Mike Stein of Temple Aliyah, lending their voices. Tickets, $30, $25, $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

You’ll be dazzled

“Las Vegas Variety Spectacular” is coming to the Norris Theatre, and it’s a variety show with quick change artists, a ventriloquist, an illusionist, and an Elvis tribute. The Norris is located at 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, and tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $55 to $65, minus $10 for children 12 and under (but add to that a $5 facility fee). Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

He started at age three

Pianist Hung-Tao Lin performs at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. The program includes two works, one by Bach and one by Liszt. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Let’s hit the dance floor

This is the 51st years of Los Paisanos Dinner Dance Club in which couple who love to dance, enjoy fine food and wine, meet four times a year at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Redondo Beach. The theme for this year is “Dancing Through the Decades” (where the decor, bands and orchestras match the different decades) and presently there are six openings available. The cost to join is $100 per couple. Call Jerry Goodman at (310) 377-2441 or email jerrygoodman@cox.net.

A doggie bag of fun

“Dogs and Their People” is a book written for dog people by dog people, and the BarkBook launch takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. at {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. So unleash your inner pup and get over there! (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Sunday, October 23

Honorable mentions

The City of Torrance presents its annual “Excellence in Arts Awards” from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Toyota Meeting Hall, 3300 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Free, but RSVPs are encouraged. The winners, in several categories, include Diane Ratley (dance), Patty Breitag (music), the South Bay Lexus Art Group Shows – Jody Wiggins and Bill Messenger (visual arts and design), Easy Reader’s Bondo Wyszpolski (literary arts), Robert Minnichelli (drama and theater arts), Janene Ferguson (the Dr. Tom Rische arts education award), and Gene and Linda Barnett (the Katy Geissert award). (310) 618-2376.

A fish out of water

Diana Nyad, author of “Find a Way: The Inspiring Story of One Woman’s Pursuit of a Lifelong Dream,” returns at 7:30 p.m. to {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach, and speaks about her legendary, marathon swims and the fortitude necessary to do them. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Erotically charged opera

“Salome,” the riveting and perhaps still-shocking opera by Richard Strauss, screens at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s part of the series of filmed opera coming to us from San Francisco Opera. Tickets, $17.50. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Monday, October 24

From this to that

“Altered Objects: Julie Schustack, Nicolas Shake, and Trina Turturici” opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the University Art Gallery, LaCorte Hall, A-107, at California State University, Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson. A gallery walk with the artists and artist/professor Devon Tsuno takes place at 6. They take everyday objects and reimagine them. Through Dec. 12. Call (310) 243-3334. ER

