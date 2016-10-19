Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, basketball, running and more

Beach Tennis: The Beach Tennis Association (BTA) hosts the 9th annual Halloween Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30 at 14th Street in Hermosa Beach. Saturday’s action features a IFBT/BTA Tournament followed by a Costume Round Robin event on Sunday. The BTA Pro/Am Championships will take place Nov. 5-6 at 7th Street in Manhattan Beach. For more information, visit beachtennisassociation.net.

Running: G.I. Joe Charles presents the annual Fall Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12. Beginning at 8 a.m.. The run/walk starts and ends at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Entry fee of $40 $25 for(kids under 17) includes T-shirt, goodie bag and raffle prizes. The event is held in memory of Charlie Saikley with proceeds benefitting City Lives Network, Inc. For more information and to register, visit mbbootcamp.com.

Basketball: Online registration is ongoing for Hermosa Beach Youth Basketball’s 36th Winter Season at hbyb.net. Open to boys and girls Kindergarten through 8th grades, tryouts and late signups (if space available) will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30 at Hermosa Beach Community Center Gym, 710 Pier Ave. For more information, call 310-372-BALL or email b-ball@hbyb.net.

Baseball: The Manhattan Beach Mustangs will be holding a Thanksgiving Camp Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 21-23 from 9 a,.m.-12 p.m. at Clark Field in Hermosa Beach. Run by Mira Costa High School coaches and players, the camp costs $60 per day or $150 for all three. Register at leaguelieeup.com/mbmustangs. Through Nov. 15, current and former camp participants are offered 50% off their first lesson at Game Seven, a new training facility at 1306 Kingsdale Ave., Redondo Beach. Managed by Drew Van Orden, alumni of Mira Costa, Duke University, and a former 5th round selection of the Washington Nationals organization, Game Seven offers elite level baseball instruction for kids of all ages and skill levels. Former Mira Costa head coach Cassidy Olson will also be teaching lessons. For more information or to schedule a lesson, visit gameseven.us or contact Van Orden 424-351-2205 or drew@gameseven.us.

South Bay Refinery Baseball and Softball will be hosting a West Torrance Field Restoration Golf Tournament Thursday, Oct. 27 at Los Verdes Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. The four-person scramble tournament begins at 1 p.m. with awards dinner to follow. Entry fee of $150 includes: Green fees, cart, tee package putting contest, lunch and dinner. Sponsorship packages are available. Proceeds will be used for equipment, supplies and facility improvements of the former Babe Ruth field located at Entradero Park in Torrance. For more information call 310-961-4025 or visit southbayrefinery.com.

Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball will be holding holding clinics for girls in grades 6-12 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 27. One session if $60 or seven sessions for $399. To register visit elitebeachvolleyball.com.

Basketball: The 7th Annual Mira Costa Mini Mustangs Basketball Camp will be held Friday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m -1 p.m. Open to boys and girls in kindergarten through 5th grade, the camp costs $55 and includes snack and Mini Mustang t-shirt. Coaches and players from Mira Costa’s girls basketball team with teach fundamentals in dribbling, shooting, passing and defense. Limited to 100 participants. To register, visit mbxfoundation.org.

