A La Carte: Dining News for 19 October 2016

New Casa Pulido Tenant Revealed, South Indian Cuisine in Hermosa, Norwegian Feast By The Bay, And More Events

New Concept In North Redondo… An interesting new place will bring some fresh air to the somewhat staid Artesia corridor. The Great Room will open in the space near the Galleria that used to be Mysterious Galaxy, and it’s a first. They plan to be a parent-friendly coffeehouse where children can enjoy a playroom while parents and others have coffee, tea, specialty drinks, and items from the “New American” menu. Watch for an opening around the beginning of November (2810 Artesia Blvd, RB)…

Returning To Redondo… When the sign goes up for the new tenant in the former Casa Pulido, the logo will be familiar to long-time residents. The original location of Chicago For Ribs was around the corner on Sepulveda in 1982 and after moving a few blocks they served until 2011. Other locations carried on in Westchester and San Pedro, and now the chain will be back in Redondo. Expect an opening in early 2017…

Burritos And Boards… The space on Highland by the Kettle that is now Nikau Kai Surf Shop was a restaurant for years, and food is about to be served there again. Nikau Kai isn’t going away, but they’re opening up a burrito bar. I have heard that this is because one of the building permits requires that the building have a restaurant kitchen, but whatever the reason it’s a delightful and unconventional idea (1140 Highland Ave, MB)….

Event Alert!… The Culinary Masters series at the Strand House in Manhattan Beach has been bringing kitchen royalty to the South Bay, and they have a double bill scheduled on November 7. Entertainment industry mogul Shep Gordon, who created the idea of the celebrity chef, will be there to sign his new book at a dinner created by his friend chef Mark Tarbell. Tarbell is a James Beard Award nominee who is a familiar face on the Food Network, and his reinventions of American comfort food have won critical praise. The meal will be paired with wines from Wilson Daniels, and though I don’t have the menu yet I assume it will be spectacular. Dinner with wine is $150 per person – call 310-545-7470×1 to book (117 Manhattan Beach Blvd, MB)…

Going South For The Winter… Akbar Indian restaurant at the corner of Prospect and Aviation was named after a North Indian emperor, and successor restaurant Kochi is named after a South Indian city. The restaurant has the same ownership, but has changed menu and is the first in the area to feature this style of food. There are major differences; the north is wheat country, with many Muslims who eat lots of meat, while Hindus in the South eat more seafood, vegetables, and rice. Kochi is up and running, so you can go see the difference for yourself (1101 Aviation Blvd, HB)…

Nothing Happens On Time… If I made a bet that every restaurant to open in the South Bay would miss their projected date, I could be writing this column from the Jacuzzi in my personal zeppelin. Builders are optimistic, approvals slow, and a vast number of things can go wrong. The latest examples: 21 Square Bar and Kitchen, inside the Torrance Marriott, was scheduled for last month, but plans to open next Tuesday, the 25th. The Schooner, the new project at Inglewood and 190th, is now scheduled to start serving barbecue and craft brews in a sports bar atmosphere on November 1…

Surprise In Store… One surprising opening is a restaurant and bar called The Second inside the Whole Foods in El Segundo. It’s surprising for two reasons: it’s a very attractive, intimate space for a location inside a supermarket, and the food prices are reasonable (760 S Sepulveda Blvd, ES)…

Celebrating On The Hill… The Terranea Resort’s “Celebration of Food and Wine” is a gala event taking place Friday through Sunday this weekend that will feature sommeliers and chefs from several states, wine tastings, a Japanese whisky dinner, and other delights (Go to Eventbrite.com and enter Terranea for all details). This is the place to be for those with a taste for food, wine, cocktails, and luxury this weekend…

And An Interesting Cocktail Dinner… Hennessey’s in Manhattan Beach is trying out an interesting idea, a “supper club” on October 26 at which they will serve four courses with cocktails matched to each. The menu is on their website, and includes pan-seared scallops and duck confit, quite stylish for our hometown tavern. Price is $55 plus T&T — you can get reservations and more info by calling 310-546-4813 (313 Manhattan Beach Blvd, MB)…

Five Years Old And Already Drinking… Uncorked wine shop turns five next week, and will be celebrating with a parking lot party featuring food, entertainment, and naturally a little wine. Twenty wineries worth, to be exact. It’s from 4 to 7 p.m. on October 23, and tickets and more info are on the UncorkedHermosa.com website (302 Pier Ave, HB)…

Regional Japanese Culture Comes To Torrance… The Tohoku region of Northern Japan has an ancient and distinctive culture that is still alive and well despite the damage cause by the earthquake that hit the region in 2011. You can experience the music, dance, art, and of course the food of this region at the Rising Tohoku Festival on November 5 and 6. The event will be held at the Mitsuwa Market on Western, so if you taste something you particularly like they will be happy to sell you some to take home (21515 S Western Ave, Torr)… (110 E 22nd St, SP)

A Taste Of Norway…Yes, Norway… Residents of our side of the Hill don’t often think of dining in San Pedro, but there are some interesting experiences to be had there. Easily the most unusual is the Norwegian dinner to be held at Brouwerij West, a microbrewery in an old banana warehouse. If you salivate at the thought of the cured whitefish called lutefisk, lefse flatbread, Swedish meatballs, lingonberry sauce, and sour cream porridge, you just have to be there. The date is November 20th, the full meal with two pints of beer is $50, and the full menu and ticket details are at brouwerijwest.com (110 E 22nd St, SP)…

Any other events I should know about, any openings, any exceptional cocktails? I’m at Richard@richardfoss.com…

