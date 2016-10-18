Casino scenes in California

- Home
Police seek help in locating missing Manhattan Beach woman
Police are seeking help in finding a Manhattan Beach woman who has been missing…
Hermosa Beach youths reach scouting’s highest honor
by Ryan McDonald The Gold Award and Eagle Scout mark the highest…
Hermosa Beach Trader Joe’s opens, bringing added grocery option to city
by Ryan McDonald Almost a year to the day after former tenant Ralphs closed…
- Sports
Redondo offense stymied by PV in gridiron showdown
By Randy Angel Led by a staunch defense that recorded its second straight shutout,…
Mira Costa boys win first Bay cross country meet
By Randy Angel Paced by runner-up Caleb Llorin, Mira Costa won the boys team…
A lifesaving family tradition
Father and daughter lifeguards Mel and Jenna Solberg celebrate championships in 2016 by…
- Surfing
PV’s Luke Marshall’s AP surf course
By Mike Purpus In a style evoking 1960s surf star David Nuuhiwa, the cool…
Manhattan Beach native Matt Warshaw, the Oxford English Dictionary’s “Surf Consultant,” profiled in New Yorker
by Mark McDermott Matt Warshaw has been the go-to source for all matters relating…
Small but fun morning of surfing at El Porto
El Porto in Manhattan Beach saw some surprisingly fun surf on September 23rd. Tyler…
- Dining
Town To Table – A Chef In The Garden
by Richard Foss The term Farm-to-Table is used frequently in the local restaurant community,…
South Bay dining news: BBQ, Brewport and Two Guns come to El Segundo, Italian wine dinner at Hostaria Piave, Brazilian Plate House opens in Torrance, Terranea hosts wine, whiskey, and nose-to-tail pork dinner….
by Richd Fos Everybody’s Going to El Segundo… Mayberry By The Sea has been…
Mama Terano’s Boy Chef: Robert Bell
by Richard Foss Most chefs have someone in their background who inspired them to…
- Entertainment
“Brain” – Photographs of Nobel Prize winners at ESMoA
Mind Over Matter “Brain,” photographs of Nobel Prize laureates by Peter Badge, opens Sunday…
South Bay Arts Calendar for Oct. 13 to 19
Thursday, October 13 Wasn’t it just over here? “Vanishing Boundaries,” comprised of work by…
Biker mama, soul singer: The Reluctant Apostles, featuring Katey Sagal, play Saint Rocke
by Ed Solt Before Katey Sagal donned the iconic red bouffant wig as Peggy…
- Opinion
Letters to the Editor/Sandbox 10-13-2016
Letters to the Editor 10-13-2016 Where was Muratsuchi Dear ER: George Orwell wrote “He who…
Letters to the Editor 10-06-16
Go Hermosa Dear ER: The question of keeping the Hermosa Beach Fire Department versus…
Letters to the Editor 9-29-2016
BECAUSE IT’S ANNOYING Dear ER: I thought that it was o.k. in Letters to…
