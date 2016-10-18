Casino scenes in California

With attractions like Hollywood to offer visitors, California is easily one of the most popular destinations for tourists visiting the United States. The state is also home to the likes of Yosemite National Park and Disneyland that have helped to cement its appeal, but some of those visiting prefer a gambling holiday to test their skills from online casinos. Therefore this piece will take a look at a few of the best casinos that the state has to offer.

Although there are plenty to choose from, the Pechanga Resort and Casino is one that is highly regarded by those interested in gambling. It can be found in the southern part of California, in Temecula, at 45000 Pechanga Parkway and once inside you are unlikely to be disappointed. It is an ultra-modern casino featuring130 table games and no less than 3,400 slots. There is also a separate bingo hall for those who love that game and a poker room with 43 tables available. The hotel is none-to-shabby either, with windows to the ceiling, flat screen televisions, free wi-fi and Jacuzzis. All this makes it an ideal place to begin your California casino tour, and from there you can head on through to the northern part of the state until you reach Lincoln, where you will find the Thunder Valley Casino Resort. The precise address is 1200 Athens Avenue, placing it near to Highway 65. The casino floor here measures 144,500 square feet and is filled with 2,500 slot machines and plenty of table games. As with the Pechanga, there is a bingo hall on-site and separate salons offering high stakes games for those who like to walk on the wild side. In these sections bets can go as high as $5000, so they aren’t for the faint of heart! The spa showers and marble bathtubs in the hotel also help to make it a great resort to relax in when you aren’t gaming.

It is not just northern and southern California that have fine casinos, as the central part of the state boasts places like the Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. Located at 711 Lucky Lane in Coarsegold, it is open all day, every day and has a 56,000 square foot casino floor. There are 59 poker and table games on offer alongside 1,830 slot machines at this Native American resort. It also contains a very nice hotel that you can stay in and is situated just 40 minutes away from Yosemite National Park, for those who wish to combine their gaming with sightseeing.

California can be a superb place to visit if you are interested in gambling, so you should consider making it the destination of choice for your casino holiday, rather than the more obvious picks like Las Vegas.

