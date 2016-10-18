Pedestrian killed in Redondo Beach car crash

by David Mendez

One man is dead following a single-car vehicle/pedestrian crash on Torrance Boulevard this morning.

According to preliminary information from Redondo Beach Police, an adult male pedestrian was struck when a vehicle seemingly lost control going westbound on Torrance Boulevard, near South Francisca Avenue. The vehicle appears to have crossed over the sidewalk, striking the man and hitting a cinderblock wall before coming to a rest on its roof. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, an elderly woman, was the vehicle’s sole occupant and has been taken to a local area hospital to be treated for her injuries. According to police, she was conscious and able to speak with responders. It’s not yet clear if previous medical conditions or driving under the influence is a factor in the crash.

Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified by police.

This is the second vehicle-pedestrian accident along Torrance Boulevard this year. In January, a man was struck by a motorcycle and killed while crossing Torrance Boulevard outside of a crosswalk near Camino Real.

The crash is still under investigation. RBPD asks if anyone saw or has knowledge of the accident to contact Traffic Investigator Bill Turner at (310) 379-2477, ext 2721, or via email at Bill.Turner@Redondo.org.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.