Mira Costa boys win first Bay cross country meet
By Randy Angel
Paced by runner-up Caleb Llorin, Mira Costa won the boys team title at the first Bay League Meet held Thursday on the Palos Verdes course.
Redondo’s Ethan Comeaux won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 13 seconds but Llorin (2nd, 16:29), Xavier Court (4th, 16:34), Michael Yaskowitz (8th, 17:09), Cy Chittenden (9th, 17:14) and Matthew Arruda (12th, 17:28) led Mira Costa who recorded 35 points to overtake Palos Verdes (42) and Redondo (56).
Other top-ten finishers includes Redondo’s Benjamin Tait (3rd, 16:32), Palos Verdes’ Ian Irish (5th, 17:03), William Teets (6th, 17:04), Wade Nygren (7th, 17:08) and Peninsula’s Kade Wong (10th, 17:18).
Mira Costa’s Melia Chittenden won the girls race at 19:07 but it wasn’t enough for the Mustangs who placed second as a team with 42 points.
Palos Verdes runners Grace Catena (19:18), Caitlin Stoner (19:24), Camille Hines (19:42), Mazzy Genovese (19:56), Olivia Polischeck (19:59) and Alexandra Regan (8th, 20:77) too six of the next seven spots for 20 points. Redondo placed third with 82 points.
Also placing in the top ten were Mira Costa’s Brooke Inouye (7th, 20:11), Olivia Hacohen (9th, 20:35) and Peninsula’s Jessica Nye (10th, 20:38).
Complete results are available at dyestatcal.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login