Advertisement
 Added on October 14, 2016  Randy Angel   ,

Mira Costa boys win first Bay cross country meet

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
Palos Verdes’ girls ran away with the team title in the first Bay League cross country meet held on the Palos Verdes High School course. Photo by Ray Vidal

Palos Verdes’ girls ran away with the team title in the first Bay League cross country meet held on the Palos Verdes High School course. Photo by Ray Vidal

Senior Caleb Llorin placed second to lead Mira Costa’ boys squad to the team title at the first Bay League cross country meet. Photo by Ray Vidal

Senior Caleb Llorin placed second to lead Mira Costa’ boys squad to the team title at the first Bay League cross country meet. Photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel

Paced by runner-up Caleb Llorin, Mira Costa won the boys team title at the first Bay League Meet held Thursday on the Palos Verdes course.

Redondo’s Ethan Comeaux won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 13 seconds but Llorin (2nd, 16:29), Xavier Court (4th, 16:34), Michael Yaskowitz (8th, 17:09), Cy Chittenden (9th, 17:14) and Matthew Arruda (12th, 17:28) led Mira Costa who recorded 35 points to overtake Palos Verdes (42) and Redondo (56).

Other top-ten finishers includes Redondo’s Benjamin Tait (3rd, 16:32), Palos Verdes’ Ian Irish (5th, 17:03), William Teets (6th, 17:04), Wade Nygren (7th, 17:08) and Peninsula’s Kade Wong (10th, 17:18).

Mira Costa’s Melia Chittenden won the girls race at 19:07 but it wasn’t enough for the Mustangs who placed second as a team with 42 points.

Palos Verdes runners Grace Catena (19:18), Caitlin Stoner (19:24), Camille Hines (19:42), Mazzy Genovese (19:56), Olivia Polischeck (19:59) and Alexandra Regan (8th, 20:77) too six of the next seven spots for 20 points. Redondo placed third with 82 points.

Also placing in the top ten were Mira Costa’s Brooke Inouye (7th, 20:11), Olivia Hacohen (9th, 20:35) and Peninsula’s Jessica Nye (10th, 20:38).

Complete results are available at dyestatcal.com.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Randy Angel

You must be logged in to post a comment Login