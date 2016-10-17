Advertisement
 Added on October 17, 2016  Mark McDermott  

Police seek help in locating missing Manhattan Beach woman

Police are searching for Manhattan Beach resident Nancy Paulinkas. Photo courtesy MBPD

Police are seeking help in finding a Manhattan Beach woman who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Nancy Paulikas was last seen 3 p.m. Saturday at the Los Angeles Museum of Art and History, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department. Paulikas, 55, has brown/gray hair, blue eyes, stands 5’7, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Paulikas was last seen wearing a red long sleeve blouse with a white paisley/flower pattern,  blue jeans and black and white sneakers. According to MBPD, she suffers from a medical condition and may have become disoriented. Anyone who has seen Paulinkas is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Wilishire Division at 213 473-0476.

by Mark McDermott

