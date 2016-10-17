Police seek help in locating missing Manhattan Beach woman

Police are seeking help in finding a Manhattan Beach woman who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Nancy Paulikas was last seen 3 p.m. Saturday at the Los Angeles Museum of Art and History, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department. Paulikas, 55, has brown/gray hair, blue eyes, stands 5’7, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Paulikas was last seen wearing a red long sleeve blouse with a white paisley/flower pattern, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. According to MBPD, she suffers from a medical condition and may have become disoriented. Anyone who has seen Paulinkas is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Wilishire Division at 213 473-0476.

