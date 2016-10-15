Redondo offense stymied by PV in gridiron showdown

By Randy Angel

Led by a staunch defense that recorded its second straight shutout, Palos Verdes’ football team took a big step in its quest for a sixth-straight Bay League spoiling Redondo’s Homecoming Game with a 35-0 victory Friday night.

Redondo (3-4, 1-1) was limited to 110 yards of total offense and star running back Jermar Jefferson to 40 yards on 15 carries in the loss.

In a typical physical battle between the Bay League rivals, Palos Verdes (4-3, 2-0) took a 7-0 lead into the locker room at halftime but exploded for 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Redondo had its best opportunity to get on the scoreboard late in the second quarter driving 77 yards to set up a first-and-goal from the 9-yard line but came up empty after four attempts to reach the end zone.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Palos Verdes quarterback Jake Nolls early in the third quarter gave the Sea Kings a 14-0 lead before versatile Shane Irwin showed why he was the Bay League MVP and an All-CIF selection last year.

Irwin’s tackle for a 3-yard loss forced Redondo to punt and the defensive lineman/tight end’s 21-yard reception highlighted a 12-play, 55-yard drive by the Sea Kings that ended with Nolls scampering for a 9-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter.

Following the kickoff, Redondo’s botched snap was recovered by Palos Verdes’ Adrian Hernandez in the end zone and Adison Umrarong’s interception on the Sea Hawk’s next possession led to a 12-play, 75-yard drive by Palos Verdes ending with Bobby Gilbertson’s 12-yard touchdown run.

A dual threat, Nolls rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and connected on 8 of 11 passing attempts for 83 yards with no interceptions.

Forced to play catch up, Redondo quarterback Jake Alexander finished 5 of 11 passing for 53 yards with three completions going to Julian Woodard for 34 yards.

Redondo looks to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot when the Sea Hawks travel to Peninsula for a 3 p.m. game on Friday.

Peninsula (6-1, 1-1) snapped a 10-game Bay League losing streak Friday holding off host Inglewood 8-6. Jeff Jimena rushed for 155 yards on 29 carries for the Panthers.

Things don’t get any easier for Inglewood (3-4, 0-2) when the Sentinels host Mira Costa (5-2, 2-0) Friday at 7 p.m. Mira Costa celebrated its Homecoming Game by running over Morningside 40-6. Justin Goring continued to lead the Mustang offense rushing for four touchdowns in the win.

