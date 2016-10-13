Beach charity – Switzer Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Beach charity
Switzer celebrates 50th anniversary
For half a century, Switzer Learning Center has offered schooling for approximately 100 students annually with emotional and behavioral difficulties. Last month, the South Bay Community expressed its appreciation for the center with a fundraiser featuring food and wine tastings and ballroom dancing. outdoors on the center’s Torrance campus. Switzer multidisciplinary staff offers instruction to children with dyslexia, attention deficit, hyperactivity and autism. For more information visit SwitzerCenter.org.
Photos by Kevin Cody
You must be logged in to post a comment Login