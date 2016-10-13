Beach business – Ram legends honored Shade Redondo opening
Los Angeles Rams legends Isiah Robertson, Ron Brown, LeRoy Irvin and Mike Kisslan were the guests of honor at a VIP Watch Party for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Rams versus the Arizona Cardinals game in Glendale, Arizona. The occasion was a grand opening fundraiser for the Shade Hotel Redondo Beach. The party was held in the hotel’s 9,034 square foot event center overlooking King Harbor. Proceeds benefited the Los Angeles Rams Foundation. “We always opens a business with a charity event,” said hotel owner Mike Zislis. “I think this might be my best work yet,” the hotel and restaurant owner said.
Photo by David Mendez
