Beach business – Ram legends honored Shade Redondo opening

Los Angeles Rams legends Isiah Robertson, Ron Brown, LeRoy Irvin and Mike Kisslan were the guests of honor at a VIP Watch Party for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Rams versus the Arizona Cardinals game in Glendale, Arizona. The occasion was a grand opening fundraiser for the Shade Hotel Redondo Beach. The party was held in the hotel’s 9,034 square foot event center overlooking King Harbor. Proceeds benefited the Los Angeles Rams Foundation. “We always opens a business with a charity event,” said hotel owner Mike Zislis. “I think this might be my best work yet,” the hotel and restaurant owner said.

Photo by David Mendez

Real estate agents Enrique Coello and Lisa Moulet. Redondo Beach Councilman Bill Brand and Shade Hotel Redondo Beach owner Mike Zislis. Mickey Marraffino, Arnette Travis and LaDonna Barrett. Skye Taten, Christine Lowry, Joan Irvine, Kim Allen and Melissa Ginsburg. Kim Allen with a T-shirt signed by L.A. Rams legends in attendance. Jeff Ginsburg and Craig Funabashi. Tara and John Bucci. Retired Ram greats Isiah Robertson, Ron Brown, LeRoy Irvin and Mike Kisslan. Natalie Stanisich, Andrew “Stan” Stanisich, Megan Haldeman and Kristen Walker.

