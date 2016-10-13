Beach sports – Schmidt, Higley win Manhattan Beach 10K

Beach sports

Schmidtm Higley win Manhattan Beach 10K

by Randy Angel

Former Redondo Union High School distance runner Simon Schmidt raced to the championship of the 39th Annual Manhattan Beach 10K, outpacing David Cardona and last year’s winner Teddy Kassa, both of Torrance.

Now living in Los Angeles, Schmidt crossed the finish line at the Manhattan Beach Pier in 31 minutes, 35 seconds. Cardona recorded a time of 31:53 while Kassa, who won the 2015 race with at 31:41, posted a time of 32:43.

After a third-place finish in 2015, Redondo Beach running icon Nathalie Higley improved her time by 36 seconds to win the women’s division with a time of 37:55. Former Mira Costa High School cross country state champion Savannah Pio, of Hermosa Beach, finished second at 38:02, just ahead of last year’s runner-up Alison Kielty, of Torrance, who recorded a time of 38:22.

Photos by Ray Vidal

Former Redondo Union High School and UC Berkeley distance runner Simon Schmidt sprints to at the finish to win the 39th Annual Manhattan Beach 10K. Redondo Beach running legend Nathalie Higley won her 13th Manhattan Beach 10K Women’s Division Championship in 18 attempts. Club Ed runners Tim Burdiak, Nicholas Burdiak, Ed Avol and Alison Atkinson. Nearly 3,500 runners competed on the streets of Manhattan Beach. Hermosa Beach’s Savannah Pio was the second female to cross the finish line. Spectators knew why 65-year-old Richard Bard, of Hermosa Beach, was on the course. Alison Kielty, of Torrance, captured the female 24-29 division while finishing as the third-fastest woman. Manhattan Beach resident and former Mira Costa distance runner Shadeh Tabatabai placed fifth in the women’s division. The Gregg Young band lays down the beat. Torrance runner David Cardona placed second, after winning the 2014 Manhattan Beach 10K. Emily Mitchell, of Manhattan Beach, won the female 35-39 age division.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.