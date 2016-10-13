Beach People – 44th Annual Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair

44th Annual Manhattan Beach

Hometown Fair

Each year the Annual Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair improves the arts and crafts offered sale, as well as the food, drink, music and kids play areas. The one constant that can’t be improved on is the now four decade old tradition of catching up with friends and neighbors.

Photos by Brad Jacobson

Manhattan Beach Motorcycle Police prepare to lead the Hometown Fair Parade. Manhattan Beach Girl Scouts. Manhattan Beach Mayor Tony D’Errico and wife Kris. Ready to ride. No fear. The Mira Costa High Marching Band. The Hometown Fair Committee, the people who make it happen. Fair committee president Anne Kelly with the participating Command Center crew. The Friendship Circle. Static flow competes in the Battle of the Bands.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.