 Added on October 13, 2016  Judy Rae

Beach People – 44th Annual Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair

44th Annual Manhattan Beach

Hometown Fair

Each year the Annual Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair improves the arts and crafts offered sale, as well as the food, drink, music and kids play areas. The one constant that can’t be improved on is the now four decade old tradition of catching up with friends and neighbors.

Photos by Brad Jacobson

 

by Judy Rae

