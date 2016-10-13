South Bay Community Calendar 10-13-2016

Friday, October 14

Fashions for seniors

The Peninsula Seniors 9th Annual Fall Fashion Show Fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. with a fashion boutique and is followed by lunch and a fashion show. Doubletree by Hilton, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance. For tickets call (310) 377-3003. Pvseniors.org.

Good dog

An Advanced Rally AKC Competition class is offered through the Lomita Obedience Training Club, a non-profit organization. The class is designed for people and their dogs who already know the rally novice stations and are ready to learn and/or practice the advance and excellent stations. To learn more please call (310) 530-4814 or visit LomitaDogTraining.org.

Saturday, October 15

American Martyrs fair

The 46th Annual American Martyrs Paris Fair will feature a raffle in which the grand prize is a 2017 Lexus CT 200h hybrid. A maximum of 2,500 tickets will be sold at $60 each ($50 each if two or more are purchased). Tickets may be purchased after all the Masses, at the fair or online at Lucky21@americanmartyrs.org. Another highlight of the fair weekend is the annual parish dinner, which will be held Saturday, October 15 at 6 p.m. Silent auction items include a basketball clinic for 20 by former Laker star Steve Nash, as well as Rams tickets, and trips to Paris and Las Vegas (aboard a private plane). American Martyrs is located at 624 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. Tickets are $20. For more information visit AmericanMartyrs.org. ER

Pumpkins in the Park

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks hosts the 10th Annual Pumpkins in the Park day, featuring free mini pumpkins, games, crafts, popcorn, hot dogs and a puppet show. Come in costume. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Edith Rodaway Friendship Park, Prospect Ave. & Hollowell, Hermosa Beach. For more information call the Chamber at (310) 318-0239.

Flying Wings

Northrop Grumman historian Tony Chong discusses “Flying Wings and radical things,” including Northrop’s secret aerospace projects and concepts from 1939 through 1994. $5. 11 a.m. Western Museum of Flight, 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. For questions email Tom Lasser at lassertom@aol.com or visit wmof.com.

Sunday, October 16

JMMF Surf Fiesta

“The Jimmy” matches entrants on handicapped teams and is open to all levels of surfers. Proceeds benefit the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation, which offers ocean therapy for mentally troubled and physically injured vets and kids. 42nd Street, Manhattan Beach. Sign up at jimmfsurffiesta.eventbrite.com/ or jimmymillerfoundation.org/.

Cabrillo Aquarium

Autumn Sea Fair

Celebrate the bounty of the sea with fun-in-the-sun games and hometown spirit. Children of all ages will enjoy ocean related activities throughout the day, including face painting, origami lessons and gyotaku, the Japanese art of fish printing. Join in the search for buried treasure, learn how to cast a fishing rod, and use recycled materials to compete in the Ocean Monster costume contest. Free. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

A ghostly good cause

The 21st annual Halloween Ball fundraiser to support Pediatric Therapy Network includes dinner, cocktails, live music, costume contests, live and silent auctions and raffle prizes. 4 – 9 p.m. Under a white tent on Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance. To donate an auction item email. events@ptnmail.org.

For tickets visit e.gesture.com/events/4Tv/.

Thursday, October 20

BOMB Awards

The Annual Best of Manhattan Beach dinner brings together business and community leaders to honor the best and brightest of Manhattan Beach business. 6 – 9 p.m. Manhattan Beach Marriott, 1400 Parkview Ave, Manhattan Beach. Manhattanbeachchamber.com.

Hear HER pitch

Join the South Bay Entrepreneurial Center for a fun, educational event utilizing the popular “Shark Tank” format. Women entrepreneurs representing a variety of industries will pitch to a panel of angel, investors and the audience. 7:45 – 10 a.m. Toyota Auto Museum, 19600 S. Van Ness, Torrance.

Saturday, October 22

Redondo Ballet presents

“Through the pages”

Pack your toothbrush and join the Redondo Ballet at Grandma’s house. See your favorite bedtime stories dance to life. This fairy tale of fairy tales, features the stories of the Wizard of Oz, Cinderella, Peter Pan, the Three Little Pigs and more. 3 to 6 p.m. Redondo Union High School, One Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. For tickets visit TicketRiver.com/event/20822.

Chuck Johnson and the CJS Quintet

The City of Manhattan Beach Parks and Recreation Department Cultural Arts Division invites the public to an evening concert featuring Chuck Johnson and the CJS Quintet. 5 – 7 p.m. Joslyn Community Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Free. For more information call (310) 802-5448.

Run for Refugees

The 4th Annual Hungry Hearts 5k Fun Run for Refugees, scavenger hunt and harvest festival is geared towards having fun while raising money to help with the Syrian Refugee Crisis. Registration 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Race at 8:30 a.m. South Coast Botanical Gardens, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Peninsula. To register visit hungryheartsint.com/5k-run-for-refugees/.

Sunday, October 23

Friendship Walk

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk is expected to attract 12,000 walkers and raise $1.5 million for local schools and charities, including The Friendship Foundation, which provides peer mentoring for special needs kids. Singer and dancer Asia Monet Ray, the New District band and dancer Aidan Prince will join boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, the Dodger’s Tommy Lasorda and South Bay fitness guru Denise Austin in entertaining the walkers. 9 a.m. at the Manhattan Beach pier. To register visit SkechersFriendship Walk.com.

Manhattan Beach Pumpkin Race

The Mallet-O-Justice will be smashing race pumpkins found to be cheating. But otherwise, pumpkins and their pit crews will treated like the world class competitors that they are at The 26th Annual World World Famous Pumpkin Race. Races start at 12 p.m. Pumpkin race kits may be purchased at the Live Oak Tennis office 1901 Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach for $25. Manhattan Beach Pier. For race questions contact the Manhattan Beach Chamber at (310) 802-5000 or visit citymb.info.

A vintage celebration

The Torrance Antique Street Faire 18th Anniversary will feature over 200 vendors with vintage treasures, DJ Ozzie and live music. Raffle. Halloween costume contest and Trick or treat for the kids. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown Old Torrance, Sartori Avenue. Torranceantiquefaire.com.

