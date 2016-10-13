South Bay Arts Calendar for Oct. 13 to 19

Thursday, October 13

Wasn’t it just over here?

“Vanishing Boundaries,” comprised of work by Anne Page and George Page, with Felicia Page, opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight in the El Camino College Art Gallery, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. An artist talk is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. The show is up through Nov. 3. Call (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu/artgallery/.

Friday, October 14

Come today, come tomorrow

“Rejoice in Art!” is a fine art fair taking place Friday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, at the Riviera UMC, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach. The free event features over 30 artists, in booths and tents, inside and outside. On Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., the public can attend “An Ocean View II,” juried by Stephen Mirich, which features seascapes by California artists, many from these here parts. But don’t go home yet! From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dawn Brooks & Friends present “Blue in Green: The Varying Colors of Jazz.” There’s lots more, and that’s why you’re going to go to RejoiceinArt.com.

One rung at a time

“The Ladder Plays,” by Lisa Soland, is a series of one-acts in which each vignette features one or more ladders as part of a minimal set, and this work kicks off the Theatre Lovers Conservatory, founded by Julie Nunis and Gerry Athas-Vazquez, with the hope of bringing “theatre for grownups to Hermosa.” Performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Playhouse, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $30 now and $35 at the door. Information: (310) 413-4089 and tickets at showtix4u.com. Just search for The Ladder Plays.

All wrapped up

“The Mummy” (1932) with Boris Karloff screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Stagecraft

Four student-directed one-act plays are being presented at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Campus Theatre at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards in Torrance. Under the supervision of theater professor Ron Scarlata these include “The Actor’s Nightmare,” written by Christopher Durang and directed by Blaise Avey; “Schubert’s Last Serenade,” written by Julie Bovasso and directed by Thar Soe; “Playwriting 101: The Rooftop Lesson,” written by Rich Orloff and directed by Rita Chavdarian; and “Hello Out There,” written by William Saroyan and directed by Katie Villanueva. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 329-5345 or go to centerfortheart.org.

Welcome to the 1920s

Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys perform tunes naughty and nice from the earliest decades of the last century at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Dinner’s on the menu, too, for 15 bucks more. $48; $33. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

The power of storytelling

“Shipwrecked!” by Donald Margulies, subtitled “An Entertainment – The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself),” this is an engaging play and it opens at 8 p.m. at the International City Theatre in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Luke Yankee directs. Tickets, $55 tonight; other Saturdays and Sundays it’s $49, and $47 on Thursdays and Fridays. For kids 5-18 you pay $25. Through Nov. 6. Call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Saturday, October 15

Introspective music

59th Street Bridge performs the music of Simon and Garfunkel at 2 p.m. in the Friends of the Library Room of the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., in El Segundo. Jude Wright does Paul Simon; Glenn Henry does Art Garfunkel. Free. (310) 524-2728.

Dearly departed

Can we communicate with the spirits of the dead? In “Phantasms III: This Time, You Will Be Touched,” Jason Davidson explores the history and magic of the Spiritualist Movement, popular in the 1800s. The lecture takes place at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tickets, $24. Onsite parking is $3. Call (310) 329-5345 or go to centerforthearts.org.

Illuminating artworks

Ten artists who are members of Artists Unlimited have work on view at the Malaga Cove Library Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Reception today from 1 to 4 p.m. Through Oct. 22. Call (310) 548-8570.

He’s around here somewhere

“The Invisible Man,” screens at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Last chance romance

If you haven’t yet seen the Kentwood Players’ production of “Wait Until Dark” just know this: It’ll be permanently dark after tonight. The 8 p.m. show takes place in the Westchester Playhouse. Tickets, $20, less $2 seniors and students. (310) 645-5156 or go to kentwoodplayers.org.

Sunday, October 16

Mouth-watering music

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents their “Just Desserts Concert: A Musical Menu,” and the a la carte program will have you thinking of edibles… which will actually be on hand after the performance. It takes place at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to lcmasterchorale.com.

Don’t go in the water!

“Creature from the Black Lagoon” (1954) screens at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Three artists

“Serendipity” features painter Norma Cuevas White, woodturner Joe Devinny, and painter/printmaker Mina Tang Kan, and the show’s opening reception takes place today from 2 to 6 p.m. Where? The Artists’ Studio Gallery in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 5550 Deep Valley Drive #159, Rolling Hills Estates. Vinnie Caggiano play jazz at 2 and Joe Devinny turns some wood around at 3 p.m. Then we can eat the food and drink the wine. Through Nov. 20. Call (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

Once upon a time…

“True Tales from the South Bay” takes place at 7 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Hosted by Mariana Williams, there will be local authors and special “guest tellers.” If you’ve got on, send your idea for a six-minute tale to Marianastoryteller@gmail.com, with Torrance in the subject line. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Tuesday, October 18

On an adventure we shall go

Two new films (“Secrets” and “Curious Dogs”) by explorer-photographers Bob and Anita Caplan are being screened from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Free. (310) 318-0675 op. 1 or go to redondo.org/library. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.