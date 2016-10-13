Advertisement
 Added on October 13, 2016  Bondo Wyszpolski  

South Bay Arts Calendar for Oct. 13 to 19

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
“Two for One,” by Ann Page is one of the many fascinating pieces in “Vanishing Boundaries,” work created with George Page with Felicia Page, opening with a reception tonight (Thursday) in the El Camino College Art Gallery. Through Nov. 3. Call (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu/artgallery/

“Two for One,” by Ann Page is one of the many fascinating pieces in “Vanishing Boundaries,” work created with George Page with Felicia Page, opening with a reception tonight (Thursday) in the El Camino College Art Gallery. Through Nov. 3. Call (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu/artgallery/

Thursday, October 13

Wasn’t it just over here?

“Vanishing Boundaries,” comprised of work by Anne Page and George Page, with Felicia Page, opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight in the El Camino College Art Gallery, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. An artist talk is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. The show is up through Nov. 3. Call (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu/artgallery/.

Alfred Hagan’s “Sunrise Beach Volleyball” is among the works in “Rejoice in Art! Fine Art Fair and Exhibition” this Friday and Saturday at Riviera UMC in Redondo Beach. All the info you need is at rejoiceinart.com

Alfred Hagan’s “Sunrise Beach Volleyball” is among the works in “Rejoice in Art! Fine Art Fair and Exhibition” this Friday and Saturday at Riviera UMC in Redondo Beach. All the info you need is at rejoiceinart.com

Friday, October 14

Come today, come tomorrow

“Rejoice in Art!” is a fine art fair taking place Friday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, at the Riviera UMC, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach. The free event features over 30 artists, in booths and tents, inside and outside. On Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., the public can attend “An Ocean View II,” juried by Stephen Mirich, which features seascapes by California artists, many from these here parts. But don’t go home yet! From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dawn Brooks & Friends present “Blue in Green: The Varying Colors of Jazz.” There’s lots more, and that’s why you’re going to go to RejoiceinArt.com.

“The Ladder Plays,” by Lisa Soland, is being performed Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Playhouse, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $30 now and $35 at the door. Pictured, l-r: Marquel Skinner, Colleen Foy, Garrett Barghash, Ben Crowley, and Leonard Cataudella. Information: (310) 413-4089 and tickets at showtix4u.com

“The Ladder Plays,” by Lisa Soland, is being performed Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Playhouse, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $30 now and $35 at the door. Pictured, l-r: Marquel Skinner, Colleen Foy, Garrett Barghash, Ben Crowley, and Leonard Cataudella. Information: (310) 413-4089 and tickets at showtix4u.com

One rung at a time

“The Ladder Plays,” by Lisa Soland, is a series of one-acts in which each vignette features one or more ladders as part of a minimal set, and this work kicks off the Theatre Lovers Conservatory, founded by Julie Nunis and Gerry Athas-Vazquez, with the hope of bringing “theatre for grownups to Hermosa.” Performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Playhouse, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $30 now and $35 at the door. Information: (310) 413-4089 and tickets at showtix4u.com. Just search for The Ladder Plays.

All wrapped up

“The Mummy” (1932) with Boris Karloff screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Boris Karloff stars as “The Mummy,” screening Friday night and Saturday afternoon in the Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo. (310) 325-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org

Boris Karloff stars as “The Mummy,” screening Friday night and Saturday afternoon in the Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo. (310) 325-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org

Stagecraft

Four student-directed one-act plays are being presented at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Campus Theatre at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards in Torrance. Under the supervision of theater professor Ron Scarlata these include “The Actor’s Nightmare,” written by Christopher Durang and directed by Blaise Avey; “Schubert’s Last Serenade,” written by Julie Bovasso and directed by Thar Soe; “Playwriting 101: The Rooftop Lesson,” written by Rich Orloff and directed by Rita Chavdarian; and “Hello Out There,” written by William Saroyan and directed by Katie Villanueva. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 329-5345 or go to centerfortheart.org.

Welcome to the 1920s

Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys perform tunes naughty and nice from the earliest decades of the last century at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Dinner’s on the menu, too, for 15 bucks more. $48; $33. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

The power of storytelling

“Shipwrecked!” by Donald Margulies, subtitled “An Entertainment – The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself),” this is an engaging play and it opens at 8 p.m. at the International City Theatre in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Luke Yankee directs. Tickets, $55 tonight; other Saturdays and Sundays it’s $49, and $47 on Thursdays and Fridays. For kids 5-18 you pay $25. Through Nov. 6. Call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

If you haven’t made it over to the Manhattan Beach Art Center to see “Contemporary Post Future: The Dichotomy of Design and Art,” you better hurry. The show closes Sunday. It’s located at 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., M.B. Photo of the artist by Bondo Wyszpolski. (310) 802-5440

If you haven’t made it over to the Manhattan Beach Art Center to see “Contemporary Post Future: The Dichotomy of Design and Art,” you better hurry. The show closes Sunday. It’s located at 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., M.B. Photo of the artist by Bondo Wyszpolski. (310) 802-5440

Saturday, October 15

Introspective music

59th Street Bridge performs the music of Simon and Garfunkel at 2 p.m. in the Friends of the Library Room of the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., in El Segundo. Jude Wright does Paul Simon; Glenn Henry does Art Garfunkel. Free. (310) 524-2728.

Claude Rains is “The Invisible Man.” This 1933 James Whale film screens Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in the Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo. (310) 325-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org

Claude Rains is “The Invisible Man.” This 1933 James Whale film screens Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in the Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo. (310) 325-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org

Dearly departed

Can we communicate with the spirits of the dead? In “Phantasms III: This Time, You Will Be Touched,” Jason Davidson explores the history and magic of the Spiritualist Movement, popular in the 1800s. The lecture takes place at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tickets, $24. Onsite parking is $3. Call (310) 329-5345 or go to centerforthearts.org.

Illuminating artworks

Ten artists who are members of Artists Unlimited have work on view at the Malaga Cove Library Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Reception today from 1 to 4 p.m. Through Oct. 22. Call (310) 548-8570.

He’s around here somewhere

“The Invisible Man,” screens at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Last chance romance

If you haven’t yet seen the Kentwood Players’ production of “Wait Until Dark” just know this: It’ll be permanently dark after tonight. The 8 p.m. show takes place in the Westchester Playhouse. Tickets, $20, less $2 seniors and students. (310) 645-5156 or go to kentwoodplayers.org.

Suzi Dalmau’s sculpture of a Yoda-like pooch was a big hit at last weekend’s “Power of Art” opening. Photo by Jerry Kotler

Suzi Dalmau’s sculpture of a Yoda-like pooch was a big hit at last weekend’s “Power of Art” opening. Photo by Jerry Kotler

On Sunday night you can catch (careful, he’s slippery) the “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” screening at 7:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldtownMusicHall.org

On Sunday night you can catch (careful, he’s slippery) the “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” screening at 7:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldtownMusicHall.org

Sunday, October 16

Mouth-watering music

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents their “Just Desserts Concert: A Musical Menu,” and the a la carte program will have you thinking of edibles… which will actually be on hand after the performance. It takes place at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to lcmasterchorale.com.

Don’t go in the water!

“Creature from the Black Lagoon” (1954) screens at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

“The Kiss,” by Angular Favar, is from the collection of Judith Burke, and it’s on display in “Two South Bay Collectors” (the other being Paul Corneil) through Oct. 29 at South Bay Contemporary in San Pedro. Artists talk on Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m. (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org

“The Kiss,” by Angular Favar, is from the collection of Judith Burke, and it’s on display in “Two South Bay Collectors” (the other being Paul Corneil) through Oct. 29 at South Bay Contemporary in San Pedro. Artists talk on Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m. (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org

Three artists

“Serendipity” features painter Norma Cuevas White, woodturner Joe Devinny, and painter/printmaker Mina Tang Kan, and the show’s opening reception takes place today from 2 to 6 p.m. Where? The Artists’ Studio Gallery in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 5550 Deep Valley Drive #159, Rolling Hills Estates. Vinnie Caggiano play jazz at 2 and Joe Devinny turns some wood around at 3 p.m. Then we can eat the food and drink the wine. Through Nov. 20. Call (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

“Uproar,” by Mina Tang Kan, is among the works in “Serendipity,” opening with a reception on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula, Rolling Hills Estates. (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com

“Uproar,” by Mina Tang Kan, is among the works in “Serendipity,” opening with a reception on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula, Rolling Hills Estates. (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com

Once upon a time…

“True Tales from the South Bay” takes place at 7 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Hosted by Mariana Williams, there will be local authors and special “guest tellers.” If you’ve got on, send your idea for a six-minute tale to Marianastoryteller@gmail.com, with Torrance in the subject line. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Tuesday, October 18

On an adventure we shall go

Two new films (“Secrets” and “Curious Dogs”) by explorer-photographers Bob and Anita Caplan are being screened from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Free. (310) 318-0675 op. 1 or go to redondo.org/library. ER

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Bondo Wyszpolski

You must be logged in to post a comment Login