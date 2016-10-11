Redondo Beach Harbor Commission approves boat ramp plan

by David Mendez

The boat ramp lives.

At its Monday, October 10 meeting, the Redondo Beach Harbor Commission chose to certify construction of a boat ramp facility at Mole B, one of King Harbor’s four man-made outcroppings, in a 4-2 vote with one abstention.

“This is a proper place, with everything we need…please, accept my 25 years of experience and that this is the best choice that we have going on,” said Leslie Page, a Redondo resident and longtime Redondo Marina manager.

At stake was the construction of a facility with a two-lane boat ramp, a 5-ton hoist and two queuing docks, estimated to cost the City $6 million.

Moonstone Park, a little-known city park at the end of Mole B that is home to the Lanakila and Nahoa outrigger sport racing clubs, also stood to benefit. After meeting with club leadership, staff proposed a park redesign that would allow for 13,500 square feet of outrigger operation space. While approval of the ramp plan did not grant approval for a Moonstone redesign, it is a significant step given the clubs’ prior apprehension.

But the sticking point for many in opposition to the ramp, including two commissioners, was safety for all harbor users.

“This is a treacherous location — a fatal accident looking for a place to happen,” said Commissioner Vicki Callahan, the only Coast Guard certified boat captain on the commission.

Part of her concern, shared by Commissioner Kari Keidser, was that the water the ramp feeds into, at Basin 1 near the King Harbor Yacht Club, would be too crowded with other users.

But staff believes that part of those concerns have been alleviated by Harbor Patrol-suggested ramp redesigns and suggestions from the owners of the King Harbor Marina.

Marina owner Maryann Guthrie proposed removal of the marina’s K, L and M docks, shifting their tenants to other slips. The Marina also proposed shifting stand-up paddleboard operations by their lessee, Tarsan Stand Up Paddle, from Basin 1 to Basin 2.

There is no perfect option for building a boat ramp in King Harbor, staff admits. But the CenterCal Waterfront: Redondo Beach project, which proposes to redevelop more than 525,000 square feet in King Harbor, hinges on it. The California Coastal Commission has made clear that a ramp would be needed for approval of any major King Harbor redevelopment projects.

Some residents, including Rescue Our Waterfront cofounder Martin Holmes, find the approval process to be a case of commercial interests driving ramp construction. He also believes the redesign was a rush job, needing public input.

“Special interests are deep,” he said. “Stop trying to ram reckless plans in without vetting…the plan has inadequate boater parking, removes slips and shrinks public space in Moonstone Park.”

Staff replied that the California Environmental Quality Act allows for plan redesign so long as changes do not create environmental impacts.

The plan won its entitlements in a 4-2 vote, with Commissioners Callahan and Keidser against, and Tarek Shaer abstaining.

“I didn’t think there was enough confidence in that being a safe location for boaters or current users,” he said. “But voting against it would not have resolved anything, and voting for it was definitely the wrong thing, so abstaining was the right decision.”

However, the ramp’s approval could be nullified should the CenterCal project’s Environmental Impact Report, which was approved at the commission’s July 18 meeting, be overturned on an appeal filed by citizens. That will be decided by the Redondo Beach City Council at its October 18 meeting.

