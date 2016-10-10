Beach Cities Sports: Beach tennis, golf, surfing and more

Surfing: The Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta, presented by LA Car Guy and sponsored by Fresh Brothers, will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach. Open to all ages and skill levels, the event costs $50 and t-shirt, breakfast, lunch, raffle and silent auction. To register, visit jimmymillerfoundation.org.

Golf: Mira Costa’s Ashley Kim shot a 6-under-par 68 to place second by one stroke while leading the Mustangs to a 3rd-place finish at the 14th annual Knabe Cup girls gold tournament in Lakewood.

Beach Tennis: The Beach Tennis Association (BTA) hosts the 9th annual Halloween Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30 at 14th Street in Hermosa Beach. Saturday’s action features a IFBT/BTA Tournament followed by a Costume Round Robin event on Sunday. The BTA Pro/Am Championships will take place Nov. 5-6 at 7th Street in Manhattan Beach. For more information, visit beachtennisassociation.net.

Running: G.I. Joe Charles presents the annual Fall Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12. Beginning at 8 a.m.. The run/walk starts and ends at the Hermosa Beach Pier. T-shirts, goodie bags and raffle prizes to all registrants. For more information and to register, visit mbbootcamp.com.

RUHS Hall of Fame: The Redondo Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will present the 2016 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Redondo Union High School Student Union on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. beginning with a continental brunch and social hour. Ticket prices are $25.per person. The 1980 girls tennis team and 1988 baseball team will be honored along with new inductees Jim Monachino (1947 football), Ken Swearingen (1952 football and baseball), Steve Swain (1977 football and baseball), Chris Johnson (1981 football and baseball), Paul Johnson (1985 football and baseball), Ted Silva (1992 baseball), Elena Kurokawa (2002 golf) and Brittany Grice (2003 basketball). Checks payable to: Redondo Union High School (RUHS) ℅ Andy Saltsman, Athletic Director Redondo Union High School, One Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

Baseball: South Bay Refinery Baseball and Softball will be hosting a West Torrance Field Restoration Golf Tournament Thursday, Oct. 27 at Los Verdes Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. The four-person scramble tournament begins at 1 p.m. with awards dinner to follow. Entry fee of $150 includes: Green fees, cart, tee package putting contest, lunch and dinner. Sponsorship packages are available. Proceeds will be used for equipment, supplies and facility improvements of the former Babe Ruth field located at Entradero Park in Torrance. For more information call 310-961-4025 or visit southbayrefinery.com.

Triathlon: Registration is open for the Day at the Beach Triathlon to be held at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 in Hermosa Beach. The event includes a 1/4 mile ocean swim, 10 mile bike and 3 mile run. Fees are $125 (individual) and $1180 (relay). For more information, visit dayatthebeachtri.com.



Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball will be holding holding clinics for girls in grades 6-12 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 27. One session if $60 or seven sessions for $399. To register visit elitebeachvolleyball.com.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.