Mira Costa, Redondo win Bay League football openers

By Randy Angel

A strong running game and tenacious defense propelled Mira Costa to victory against a gritty Peninsula squad Friday afternoon in the Bay League opener for both teams.

The three teams expected to challenge for the Bay League title – Mira Costa, Palos Verdes and Redondo – all won, the latter two in routs, but Mira Costa found itself challenged at Peninsula.

Peninsula, which had suspended its 2015 season with three games remaining on the schedule, has regrouped and scored a moral victory against Mira Costa (4-2, 1-0) as a staunch Panther defense kept the team within striking distance surrendering only one touchdown in each of the first three quarters.

Although Peninsula (5-1, 0-1) entered the contest undefeated, the record was a bit misleading as Panther opponents had a combined record of 1-26.

Yet Peninsula showed it can compete in the physical Bay League despite having trouble handling Mira Costa defensive lineman Jonah Tavai and running back Justin Goring.

Tavai recorded two sacks while taking on multiple blockers, leading a Mustang defense that held the Panthers to nine yards rushing in the game. Mira Costa limited Peninsula running back Jeffrey Jimena, who was averaging 12.6 yards per carry and 182 yards per game, to only 18 yards on 11 carries.

Trailing 14-0 at halftime, Peninsula was forced to go to the air. Quarterback Aidan Kuykendall connected with Tyler Hazard on a 12-yard touchdown pass with just over 5 minutes left to get on the board. Kuykendall finished the game 10 of 32 for 68 yards. Harrison Dulgarian and Sean Walker had interceptions for Mira Costa.

Goring was the workhorse for the Mustangs rushing for 205 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries.

Mira Costa quarterback Reed Vabrey was 11 of 20 for 87 yards. The sophomore connected with Alec Oshita for a 7-yard touchdown strike and added a 5-yard touchdown run.

Mira Costa continues Bay League action on Friday hosting Morningside at 7 p.m. Morningside (1-5) were throttled by visiting Redondo 59-14.

Redondo (3-3, 1-0) will celebrate its Homecoming game Friday when the Sea Hawks host Palos Verdes (3-3, 1-0).

Five-time defending Bay League champion Palos Verdes routed visiting Inglewood 54-0 behind a 106-yard, three-touchdown performance by running back Adison Umrarong.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.