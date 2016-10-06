South Bay Community Calendar 10-06-16

Thursday, October 6

Treasure hunt

The Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach’s curated rummage sale rises funds for college scholarships to RUHS seniors. Woman’s Club also supports the local Salvation Army, the Redondo Beach Firefighters Community Relief fund, South Bay Children’s Center and Cheer for Children. Members also volunteer for many other Redondo Beach fundraisers. 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. Donations accepted. For information call Teri at (310) 371-5035. Wcrbinfo.com.

Remodel seminar

A complimentary Architectural Design and Remodeling Seminar will address how to make the best of your living spaces, choosing a contractor and exploration of materials, from granite to quartz and more. 6 p.m. 2001 E. Mariposa Ave, El Segundo. RSVP or to learn about more seminars call (310) 815-4815 or VisitCustomDesign.com.

Friday, October 7

Power of Art

11th Annual Art Exhibition Gala Opening will feature art by local artists. Free. Artists’ gift gallery, silent auction, opportunity drawing, art workshops, children’s projects, refreshments, food trucks, and more. 6 – 10 p.m. MA Center, 128 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach. Ongoing until Sunday. Visit RBAG.org for gallery hours.

Hugs and Drugs from Sea Slugs

Sea Slugs are among the most spectacularly beautiful animals in the world, but what can explain how such stunning colors and patterns evolved among vulnerable, shell-less creatures in an ocean full of hungry predators? Explore the many ways in which sea slugs feed on prey that most other consumers reject. Learn how these vivid molluscs recycle aspect of their prey to their own benefit – becoming toxic, stinging, or photosynthetic. Free. Space is limited so call the Aquarium at (310) 548-7562 to reserve seats or RSVP to lecture@cmaqua.org. 7 – 9 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For further information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Saturday, October 8

Fast Times at Redondo High

The school that inspired Cameron Crowe’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High hosts the 3rd Annual RU Classic Car Show. RUHS Jazz Band, DJ, door prizes, food and Kona Ice. Free. Fun for all ages. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. Questions email RUHSCarshow@gmail.com.

Rancho Palos Verdes brush clearing

To participate in this potentially life and home saving event event, have green waste cleared and ready for collection prior to your neighborhood’s designated special-event collection day. Go to edcodisposal.com to see when your brush clearing event date will be. For questions call (855) 713-4256.

Medicare 101

Do you have questions about part A, B, C, D, enrollment windows, cost sharing or “extra help”, the difference between Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans and supplement plans? We thought so. Carol Clement will answer your questions. 3 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd, Rolling Hills Estates. Free. Call Mary Cohen at (310) 921-7519.

CPR training

First Aid, CPR/AED Training, with 2 year certificate. Limited to 30 participants. No charge to residents and employees of Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beach. Outside of the beach cities is $55 each. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. You must pre-enroll to be assured a seat in class. Start by sending an email to: Jeanne at 1certtraining@gmail.com, with your full name, phone, email and home address.

Whole Mommies

Licensed Midwife Lauren French Hoy discusses how to ensure a healthy pregnancy as well as nurturing yourself during and after childbirth. Free. Free samples and goodie bags. 2 – 3 p.m. Whole Foods Market, 405 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach.

Cinderella pumpkins

The 10th Annual Great Hermosa Beach Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to the lawn in front of the Hermosa Beach Community Center. The locally blown glass pumplins come in all iszes, colors and prices. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m today and towmorrow. Corner of Pier Avenue and Pacific Coast Hwy. For more information visit GlassPumpkin.US.

Beer to your health

Bay Club, Redondo Beach hosts the South Bay Oktoberfest. Taste the best in craft beers from both local and national breweries, food from local restaurants and several sponsored vendor tents, and a VIP area with alcohol, wine and champagne sponsors. Wear your lederhosen (costumes encouraged), eat some brats, and toast with hundreds of new friends. 2 – 6 p.m. Bay Club, 819 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. For tickets go to eventbrite.com.

Sunday, October 9

Pancake celebration

The annual Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach Pancake Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, juice and coffee. Silent auction, face stenciling, free photo booth and kids’ activities. Proceeds benefit Hermosa Beach Woman’s Club charities. 8 a.m. – 12 noon. $10 per person. Kids under 5 free. Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. womansclubofhermosabeach.org.

Monday, October 10

Garden of change

Tanya Finney, the Superintendent of the South Coast Botanic Garden speaks about changing growing conditions in the garden. Door prize, plant raffle, refreshments and friendly faces. Open to the public. 9:30 a.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, classroom B, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Peninsula. Information call (310) 542-3018. http://southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Geeks meet

The Greater South Bay Computer Club general meeting is open to the public. 7 p.m. Torrance Airport, 3301 Airport Dr, Torrance. gsbug.apcug.org.

Tuesday, October 11

Montly lunch connect

The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts its montly networking lunch at Fritto Misto, 316 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enjoy an Italian buffet of salads homemade pastas, desserts, and more. $15 for members and $20 for non-members. For more information and to RSVP call (310) 376-0951 or email: info@hbchamber.net.

Wednesday, October 12

Don voyage

Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe will be honored as Citizen of the Year by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce at Terranea. 5 p.m. reception, 6:45 p.m. dinner and dancing. For more information and tickets call (310) 377-8111 or visit palosverdeschamber.com. Seats are limited.

Guide dogs talk

Pat Whitehead from Guide Dogs for the Blind will address the Palos Verdes Woman’s Club at noon on Wednesday at the Rolling Hills Country Club, 27000 Palos Verdes Drive East. $32. For reservations and information call Beverly Teresinski at (310) 378-1349.

