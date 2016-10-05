Redondo Beach Police Foundation launches

by David Mendez

Since he started his post as the city’s top cop, Redondo Beach Police Chief Keith Kauffman has been searching for ways to combine the community’s enthusiasm for his police force in a way that would benefit the city as a whole.

“The community has been supportive of the department, asking how they can get involved and how they can contribute,” Kauffman said.

Then, in a conversation with long-time associate Florence Chung, the idea came to him: a non-profit whose mission is to serve as the department’s community partner.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, Kauffman announced the public launch of the city’s new Police Foundation at the Redondo Beach Police Department Open House and Public Safety fair.

“Part of our vision, ‘leading the way in law enforcement,’ has to do with our ability to be innovative, to try new things and address problems in the community through whatever means necessary,” Kauffman said. “And that can’t be funded through the general fund.”

He used the department’s latest pride and joy, K9 Officer Balton, who is cross-trained in VaporWake explosive odor detection, as an example. Balton was purchased using the city’s Serious Crime Reduction Fund, which requires people convicted of misdemeanor crimes to pay for costs incurred in arresting and prosecuting their cases.

“Say we wanted to buy a bomb dog; that’s $45,000, plus training; we’d probably have to do a comparison for other types of dogs, but that would end up with a different product or technology, and that’s not an appropriate for us to use [General Fund] money for,” he said. “The mission of this foundation is to create a community that can assist the department in the form of grants, which the department can use to directly affect the community.”

The Foundation had been working behind the scenes prior to its launch, already amassing $100,000 in contributions, as well as two Honda Pioneer utility task vehicles for beach patrol, presented by Honda Motor Vice President Steve Morikawa.

The foundation is staffed by Chung, and has 10 members on its board, including local business owners Paul Hennessey, George Loren, Fred Bruning and Kelly Cheeseman and retired sergeants Randy Martin and Phil Keenan.

On October 4 the Redondo Beach City Council approved policies setting procedures for accepting donations, allowing any donation under $35,000 to be accepted by the City Manager administratively.

“Under the leadership of Chief Kauffman, I agree the police department is moving in an exciting, innovative direction,” said resident Martin Holmes before the City Council. “Thanks to all of you in keeping us ahead of the curve.” ER

