Beach Cities Sports: Golf, surfing, volleyball and more

Golf: Manhattan Beach 9-year-old Carter Gaede was one of four male National Finalists from the Riviera Country Club regional qualifier who earned an invitation to compete in the 4th annual Drive, Chip and Putt Championship to be held prior to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Gaede captured the Boys 7-9 division on Sept. 24 and will be one of 80 boys and girls to compete in the National Championship.. For more information, visit DriveChipandPutt.com.

Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball will be holding holding clinics for girls in grades 6-12 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 27. One session if $60 or seven sessions for $399. To register visit elitebeachvolleyball.com.

RUHS Hall of Fame: The Redondo Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will present the 2016 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Redondo Union High School Student Union on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. beginning with a continental brunch and social hour. Ticket prices are $25 per person. The 1980 girls tennis team and 1988 baseball team will be honored along with new inductees Jim Monachino (1947 football), Ken Swearingen (1952 football and baseball), Steve Swain (1977 football and baseball), Chris Johnson (1981 football and baseball), Paul Johnson (1985 football and baseball), Ted Silva (1992 baseball), Elena Kurokawa (2002 golf) and Brittany Grice (2003 basketball). Ticket prices are $25 per person. Checks payable to: Redondo Union High School (RUHS) c/o Andy Saltsman, Athletic Director Redondo Union High School, One Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

Surfing: The Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta, presented by LA Car Guy and sponsored by Fresh Brothers, will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach. Open to all ages and skill levels, the event costs $50 and t-shirt, breakfast, lunch, raffle and silent auction. To register, visit jimmymillerfoundation.org.

Baseball: South Bay Refinery Baseball and Softball will be hosting a West Torrance Field Restoration Golf Tournament Thursday, Oct. 27 at Los Verdes Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. The four-person scramble tournament begins at 1 p.m. with awards dinner to follow. Entry fee is $150. Proceeds will be used for equipment, supplies and facility improvements of the former Babe Ruth field located at Entradero Park in Torrance. For more information call 310-961-4025 or visit southbayrefinery.com.

