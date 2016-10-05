Police, family search for missing Redondo Beach woman

Police, family, and friends are searching for Aja Taormina, a 29-year-old Redondo Beach resident, who was last seen at work on September 26.

Taormina is a family law lawyer for the Law Offices of William P. Glavin in Redondo Beach. After she’d not shown up for work for three consecutive days and had not responded to email or phone messages, coworker Angie Polizzi visited her home on the 2900 block of 190th Street on Sept. 30. Police arrived and did a welfare search; Taormina’s car was also missing. Her apartment manager last saw her Sept. 29, walking her dog.

Police contacted Taormina’s mother, Kathy, who lives in Corona. She reported that her daughter was supposed to be visiting last Sunday but had not arrived or communicated with her.

“We are concerned for Aja’s safety and welfare,” Polizzi said.

Taormina travels with a companion dog named Russell. Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department at (310) 379-2477.

