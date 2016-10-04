South Bay Arts Calendar for Oct. 6 – 12

Thursday, October 6

Up in the cold country

Eowyn Ivey, author of “To the Bright Edge of the World,” which takes place in 1885 in Vancouver, talks about her book at 7 p.m. at {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Collectors of fine art

Paul Corneil and Judith Burke are two longstanding South Bay collectors of art, and selections from their collections are on view in “2 South Bay Art Collectors,” previewing this evening during the San Pedro Art Walk at South Bay Contemporary at the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., third floor, San Pedro. A reception (with artists and collectors) is set for Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. Through Oct. 29. Call (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

Films and more!

The San Pedro International Film Festival is back again, with programs through Oct. 16 in downtown San Pedro. Tonight, the “Dark Progressivism” screens. It’s a history of Los Angeles murals. Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is in town on Friday. LunaFest, highlighting short films by, for, and about women takes place Sunday. Tickets range from $10 to $65. Get the lowdown now by going to SPIFFest.org.

Friday, October 7

One rung at a time

“The Ladder Plays,” by Lisa Soland, is a series of one-acts in which each vignette features one or more ladders as part of a minimal set, and this work kicks off the Theatre Lovers Conservatory, founded by Julie Nunis and Gerry Athas-Vazquez, with the hope of bringing “theatre for grownups to Hermosa.” Performances this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Playhouse, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Same schedule for Oct. 14 and 15. Tickets, $30 now and $35 at the door. Information: (310) 413-4089 and tickets at showtix4u.com. Just search for The Ladder Plays.

Blinded by the light

3D Theatricals is presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Redondo Beach Performing Art Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Closes Sunday. Tickets, $25 to $95, plus $3 handling fee per ticket. $20 “rush” tickets available one hour before most performances. (714) 589-2770 ext. 1, or go to 3dtshows.org.

How did he do that?

“Carney Magic: A Show about Mentors, Secrets, and the Beauty of a Perfect Illusion” takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The show pinballs between jaunty comedic riffs and sleight of hand. Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org or carneymagic.com.

A dark and gloomy night…

“Young Frankenstein,” the musical based on Mel Brooks’ movie, plays tonight at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $55 to $65 plus $5 facility fee. (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Heavenly sounds

Trio Céleste, with Kevin Kwan Loucks on piano, Iryna Krerchkovsky on violin, and Ross Gasworth on cello, performs at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. They’ll perform work by Beethoven and also Anton Arensky (his “Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 32). Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Indian cultural celebration

The Dakshini Bengali Association of California presents its annual festival at 8 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s a free event, so no excuses. (310) 781-7171.

Saturday October 8

The way things were

The biennial “Original Fall Tour of Historic Homes,” hosted by the Torrance Historical Society, features homes ranging from 1922 to 1940, and it’s taking place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Donation is $25, and you can tour a half dozen homes. Complimentary lemonade and Torrance Bakery cookies served in the historic 1925 Woman’s Club, plus “Views of Torrance” by artists of the Torrance Artist Guild and Destination: Art. (310) 328-5392 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.

The tension builds

Mysterious Galaxy and Redondo Beach Library are co-hosting another “back by popular demand” Cozy Mystery author event from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Ellen Byron will read from “Body on the Bayou,” Gigi Pandian will read from “Michelangelo’s Ghost,” and Diane Vallere will read from “Masking for Trouble” (cool title, Diane!). Free event. (310) 318-0675, option 5, or go to redondo.org/library.

She’s a magic lady

Sisuepahn Phila, who can do all the magic tricks that you can only dream of doing, is hosting another of her monthly magic shows, at 2 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $15 general; $10 kids and seniors. (310) 971-5335 or go to ladyofmagic.com.

Fluid art

“Water Media” opens with a reception from 2 to 8 p.m. in the APC Fine arts Gallery, 1621 Cabrillo Ave., downtown Torrance. The featured artists are Sally Matsumoto, Ron Libbrecht, and Ron Squared (Hust and Libbrecht). Through Nov. 11. There’s also a wine tasting and painting event at 7 p.m., and it sounds like fun. The cost for this is $45 and it includes wine and paint materials. (310) 328-0366 or go to apcfinearts.com.

Can you keep up with them?

“Painting with the Masters” opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at Parkhurst Galleries, 439 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Live music, hors d’oeuvres, wine bar. Through Nov. 11. Call (310) 547-3158 or go to parkhurstgalleries.com.

Sunday, October 9

Your head will spin

Kaleidoscope, featuring members of Los Angeles’ Conductorless Chamber Orchestra, performs at 2 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. The featured piece is Leos Janacek’s “Mladi” (1924) for wind sextet, along with works by Saad Hadad, Julia Adolphe, and Jee Seo. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Standing at attention

The Americus Brass Band performs “Top Brass: A Salute to the Armed Services” at 3 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The 17-piece group plays music and melodies from the Civil War on up to the present. Tickets, $26. Call (310) 329-5345 or go to centerfortheart.org.

Keep smiling

The fifth annual “House of Hope Talent Show” takes place at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre,” 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $25. Call (310) 521-9209 or go to houseofhopesp.com. ER

