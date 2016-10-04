Surfing, Elvis and LA [Paid content]

Surfing, Elvis and LA

Although many of us are most familiar with the last phase of Elvis’ career, the rhinestone-wearing Vegas singer, a closer look will show you that “the King” has been influencing pop culture since he burst onto the scene in July 1954. From Mississippi to Hawaii, he’s left his mark on different parts of the country, and has (or at least had) found his way into the hearts of fans everywhere.

It may come as a surprise just how much influence Elvis had on LA, and our world-famous surf culture. So many celebrities and stars of the past have found their way to the cafes, recording studios and movie lots of Los Angeles, but Elvis’ LA story has been one of the most enduring. Not only that, but his influence has contributed to the city’s love of surfing, a legacy more alive than a house, restaurant or a recording studio could ever be.

Blue Hawaii

After Elvis had finished with his army service, he was about to embark upon the next phase of his career. Surf culture was already gaining ground on the West Coast, with the famous surf instrumental rock and roll scene, and the release of the first commercial surfing movie, Gidget, starring sweet starlet Sandra Dee. Elvis had already gained fame as an actor, in movies made specially for his voice and his guitar. However, his first foray into surf culture proved a huge hit, and he returned to the “Hawaii plot” twice more during the 60’s. This first movie, Blue Hawaii, starred Angela Lansbury, with Joan Blackman as the central love-interest. It had a specifically post-war plot, following Chadwick Gates as he returns home from service, and finding himself caught between the waves and a family business. It was in the top 10 highest grossing movies of 1961, and proved far more than an interesting jump onto a bandwagon.

Surf Music and the Burgeoning Scene

The rest of the decade saw Elvis repeat his success on-screen and among the waves in Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962) and Paradise, Hawaiian Style (1966). Though none of Elvis’ famous surf movies were actually set in LA, they certainly contributed to the intensification of surf culture there. All along the West Coast, as surfing gained popularity as a leisure activity and lifestyle, there’s no doubt that seeing Elvis and his co-stars catching waves gave the whole idea a boost, and spread the fascination with surf culture. Parallel to this boom in the surf movie, surf music was also finding a place in the hearts of teenagers. The Beach Boys “Surfin’ USA” was an anthem of early 60’s surf culture, and stood alongside instrumental surf hits “Wipeout” and “Pipeline” as the anthems of surf culture. Elvis’ most significant contribution to this was his hit song “Blue Hawaii”, from the album of the same name. It stayed at No. 1 in the US for 20 weeks on release in 1961, and though it was less edgy than the majority of LA surf music, it echoed the spirit of freedom and thrills the scene was all about.

Elvis in L.A.

Though Elvis didn’t directly participate in the beginnings of LA’s surf scene, he did find himself in the city several times throughout his life. He remains a major figure in the pop culture history for that pop-iest of towns. Evidence of his life, and memorabilia are everywhere. At Rockaway Records you can pick up rare vinyl and vintage Elvis concert tickets. Famous casinos of Los Angeles even offer find slot machines themed around The King’s music, life and films. Pop culture themed slots are a legitimate extension of the life of a pop culture product, to be enjoyed as much as a reissue CD or a trip to a beloved sandwich joint. In fact, in the case of Elvis, he was the first celebrity whose likeness was licensed to appear on slot machines, in 1998. Speaking of sandwiches, Elvis’ LA does include the famous Formosa Café, where you can see signed photos of previous starry diners. If that doesn’t appeal, what about Radio Recorders Studio on Santa Monica Boulevard? Elvis recorded the entire “Blue Hawaii” soundtrack here, among other well-known tracks like “All Shook Up”.

The King, reinterpreted

Elvis’ surf and pop cultural legacy continues to be reinterpreted in and around LA. LA band Sadgirl released a cover of “Love Me”, from a 1956 Elvis album earlier this Summer. They’re influenced by surf rock, and represent a new wave of musicians comfortable with the musical legacy of their country. The Grammy Museum regularly holds Elvis-themed events, and memorably exhibited photos taken of him at the beginning of his career. It was accompanied by a talk given by the photographer, showing Elvis in a new light. For events more in the spirit of nostalgia, Elvis’ beloved cars sometimes make surprise appearances, like at Pebble Beach several weeks ago. The BMW 507 has been lovingly restored, and could sit happily alongside the more famous model at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Most excitingly, the Echoplex will host an Elvis tribute concert, in honor of what would have been his 81st birthday, in January 2014. It will feature The Abigails, Joel Jerome and Blank Tapes, among others.

The late 20th century history of surfing in the USA is grittier and less clean-cut than Blue Hawaii and the cheery surf music of the 1960’s suggest. It’s looked upon now as a counter-cultural history, and the increasing professionalism of surfing as a sport around the turn of the millennium looks to be bringing the public face of surfing in a different direction. However, no matter how serious some get about surf, the joy of catching waves and chilling with friends will always have a place at Hermosa Beach, or Zuma Beach. There’s no doubt that this aspect of the Elvis myth will last here, in some small way. As his legacy is reinterpreted in one of the most exciting music cities in the US, who knows where it will bring the musicians and surfers of the future?

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.