Surfing, Elvis and LA [Paid content]

- Home
- News
Continental’s Lundquist receives El Segundo’s Champion of Business Award
Rolling Hills resident Richard Lundquist was presented with the City of El Segundo Champion of Business award at the Champions of Business dinner, held at Vistamar School last Thursday. Lundquist was recognized for both his business and Philanthropic contributions. Over the past four decades, Lundquist’s Continental Development has built over five million square feet of office and retail space, much of it within El Segundo’s 5.4 square miles. …
Dive N’ Surf monster Lobster Mobster contest lives up to its name
Jacob Street upheld the Dive N' Surf Lobster Mobster name by winning this year's contest with a monster 15.17 pound lobster. Contest organizers believe it is the largest entry since the contest was founded in 1976.…
Rescue Our Waterfront turns 7,000 signatures into Redondo Beach City Clerk
by David Mendez Members of a grassroots organization turned 150 books of signatures into…
- Sports
- Advertise with Us
- Best of the Beach Survey
- Business Directory
- Contact Us
- Digital Downloads
- Digital Magazine Flipbooks
- Drop Zone
- Easy Reader News in your Inbox
- Easy Reader Pick-up Locations
- Events Calendar
- Facebook Comments FAQ
- Hermosa Beach Real Estate
- Manhattan Beach Real Estate
- Order Cancelled
- Peninsula People
- Photo Archive
- Photo Contest
- Privacy Policy
- Proofed Images
- Real Estate Listings & Homes For Sale
- Redondo Beach Real Estate
- Search Results
- Shopping Cart
- Site Map
- Terms of Service
- Thanks
- Calendar
- RSS Feed
Simon Schmidt earns MB 10K victory in first attempt
By Randy Angel Former Redondo Union High School and UC Berkeley distance runner Simon…
Dive N’ Surf monster Lobster Mobster contest lives up to its name
Jacob Street upheld the Dive N' Surf Lobster Mobster name by winning this year's contest with a monster 15.17 pound lobster. Contest organizers believe it is the largest entry since the contest was founded in 1976.…
Schmidt races to Manhattan Beach 10K victory
by Randy Angel Former Redondo Union High School distance runner Simon Schmidt raced to…
- Surfing
Manhattan Beach native Matt Warshaw, the Oxford English Dictionary’s “Surf Consultant,” profiled in New Yorker
by Mark McDermott Matt Warshaw has been the go-to source for all matters relating…
Small but fun morning of surfing at El Porto
El Porto in Manhattan Beach saw some surprisingly fun surf on September 23rd. Tyler…
South Bay’s presence Felt at 2016 MSA Classic
By Ed Solt For day 813, the “El Porto Streaker,” El Segundo’s Jeremy Porfilio,…
- Dining
South Bay dining news: BBQ, Brewport and Two Guns come to El Segundo, Italian wine dinner at Hostaria Piave, Brazilian Plate House opens in Torrance, Terranea hosts wine, whiskey, and nose-to-tail pork dinner….
by Richard Foss Everybody’s Going to El Segundo… Mayberry By The Sea has been…
Mama Terano’s Boy Chef: Robert Bell
by Richard Foss Most chefs have someone in their background who inspired them to…
Sustainable Seafood Expo: a scrumptious way to educate
By Ed Solt The Sustainable Seafood Expo, hosted by Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and its…
- Entertainment
- No categories
- RSS Feed
The Passion of Delfina: Local musician brings her socially conscious songs to the stage at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair this weekend
by Ryan McDonald The word “aspiration” is commonly taken today to refer to a…
“Danny Says” is a larger than life look at an underground rock and roll legend
by Morgan Rojas/Cinemacy.com In 1980, The Ramones released their fifth studio album, End of…
“Havana Light” and “Havana Noir” – Saturday at the Palos Verdes Art Center
Let There Be Light! (and Dark) “Havana Light” and “Havana Noir” open Saturday at…
- Opinion
- No categories
- RSS Feed
Letters to the Editor 9-29-2016
BECAUSE IT’S ANNOYING Dear ER: I thought that it was o.k. in Letters to…
Letters to the Editor 9-22-2016
Goes with the job Dear ER: Recusing oneself for having a strong opinion on…
Letters to the Editor 9-15-16
An immigrant’s thank you Dear ER: At midnight, August 31, Chef Wang’s Kitchen, which…
- Photos
- Video
- Events
- El Niño 2016
- Best of the Beach
You must be logged in to post a comment Login