Schmidt races to Manhattan Beach 10K victory

by Randy Angel

Former Redondo Union High School distance runner Simon Schmidt raced to championship of the 39th Manhattan Beach 10K Saturday morning outpacing David Cardona and last year’s winner Teddy Kassa, both of Torrance.

Now living in Los Angeles, Schmidt crossed the finish line at the Manhattan Beach Pier in 31 minutes, 35 seconds.

Cardona recorded a time of 31:53 while Kassa, who won the 2015 race with at 31:41, posted a time of 32:43.

After a third-place finish in 2015, Redondo Beach running icon Nathalie Higley improved her time by 36 seconds to win the women’s division with a time of 37:55.

Former Mira Costa High School cross country state champion Savannah Pio, of Hermosa Beach, finished second at 38:02, just ahead of last year’s runner-up Alison Kielty, of Torrance, who recorded a time of 38:22.

Photos by Ray Vidal