South Bay dining news: BBQ, Brewport and Two Guns come to El Segundo, Italian wine dinner at Hostaria Piave, Brazilian Plate House opens in Torrance, Terranea hosts wine, whiskey, and nose-to-tail pork dinner….

by Richard Foss

Everybody’s Going to El Segundo… Mayberry By The Sea has been getting some good eating lately, and the rush continues. Johnny Memphis Smokehouse BBQ will soon move into the former Mandy’s on Main and Two Guns Espresso takes the former Steve’s Burgers down the street. The latter establishment is called Two Guns Kitchen, suggesting bigger ambitions than their Manhattan Beach coffeehouse.

The really interesting newcomer will occupy the former post office opposite Sausal, and will be a combination tasting room, sandwich shop, and gourmet store. Brewport is an ultra-modern concept, which makes it interesting that it is owned by Kristian Kreieger of the very traditional Tavern On Main across the street. Remodeling will be required, so it may be a while before the taps open…

Event Alerts… Hostaria Piave has a wine dinner coming up with Firriato Estates, which makes wine on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily. It’s a fine environment for grapes, and they’ve been making wine there since visitors arrived by chariot. The cuisine will be Sicilian, the cost $85 inclusive, and the date will be October 20… Nine days later the Strand House will bring back its Culinary Masters series with the artistry of Chef Eduardo Jordan of Salare in Seattle. Jourdan was named Food & Wine’s Best New Chef of 2016, and each course will be paired with wines from Law Estates. Cost is $150 plus the usual – call 310-545-7470 for details…

Brazilian Snacks Are Everywhere… The former Don Miguel’s fast food stand has acquired a new paint job and identity as Brazilian Plate House, and they serve snacks as well as more substantial plates. They have obviously passed one test, as when I stopped by for a palm heart empanada and a chicken roll all the other patrons were speaking Portuguese. Granted, there were only three of them, but that’s still a good sign… (4509 Torrance Boulevard, Torr)

The Big Event… Terranea doesn’t hold events often, but when they do, they go all out. An example is the Celebration of Food & Wine, which will be held the weekend of October 21-23. There will be a wine dinner, a whiskey dinner, and a nose-to-tail pork dinner – and that’s just on Friday! There will be cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, and all manner of other events over the course of the weekend. The details are on Terranea’s website – take a look and then buy your ticket soon…

