Woman dies in Hermosa Beach car crash

by Ryan McDonald

A woman riding a Vespa scooter was killed last night after being hit by a car in East Hermosa, police said.

The victim was heading northbound on Prospect Avenue at the intersection with Aviation Boulevard when, about 6:30 p.m., she collided with an Audi sedan going north on Prospect, said Sgt. Robert Higgins of the Hermosa Beach Police Department. The driver of the Audi, a man, was not hurt, but the woman succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

It appears as if the woman was trying to make a left turn onto Aviation at the time of the accident, Higgins said. The case is under investigation, and it remains unclear who was at fault, but there is no indication that either of the drivers was using a cell phone or was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

“It was a tragic accident and, because she was on a scooter, it was a fatal accident,” Higgins said.

The Audi was not totalled in the accident, but could not be driven away from the scene and had to be taken away on a tow truck, Higgins said.

Traffic in the area was closed until about 11 p.m. following the accident.

