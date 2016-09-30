Sustainable Seafood Expo: a scrumptious way to educate

By Ed Solt

The Sustainable Seafood Expo, hosted by Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and its Friends organization, is Southern California’s only major sustainable seafood event and takes place noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 2 at CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro. The third annual event is designed to help consumers choose the right fish for their dish — one that’s good for their bodies and for the environment. It will feature more than 40 exhibitors and sustainable seafood sampling booths.

“What we want to do is educate people’s thought process and not lecture them,” said Mike Schaadt, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Executive Director. “We want to make people wise and question where their seafood is coming from and how it is being caught and harvested. It’s an empowerment for the consumer.”

Actor Adrian Grenier of “Entourage” fame will make a special appearance as the Expo’s keynote speaker. As co-founder of the Lonely Whale Foundation, Grenier will share his efforts to inspire empathy towards marine species and thus develop lifelong advocates for ocean health.

“The Lonely Whale Foundation began after discovering a single whale singing at a frequency unrecognized by other whales, leading us to believe it lives alone, calling out to no response,” said Schaadt.

The Expo will feature samples from Baran’s 2239, one of the hottest new restaurants in the South Bay, will be serving scrumptious seafood samples, along with 22nd Street Landing, Parker’s Lighthouse, Gladstone’s Long Beach, Ports O’Call as well as other Waterfront Dining and other top local restaurants. Perennial favorite executive chef Bernard Ibarra of Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes is back again this year to wow the crowd with his culinary skills. Executive chef Dustin Trani of J. Trani’s Ristorante in San Pedro is serving sustainable fare during an exclusive chef’s table dinner immediately following the Expo.

“If the consumer is aware of sustainable seafood practices, it influences their choices,” said Schaadt. “When the restaurants, grocery stores, and fish markets that support sustainable fishing practices, start and continue thriving. The businesses that don’t support sustainable seafood will follow suit to keep up.”

Experts will be on hand to explain fisheries, habitats, species, management, and a host of other factors that affect each species. The goal is to help sustain wild, diverse and healthy ocean ecosystems that will exist long into the future.

“Ultimately our food should be coming from trusted sources,” Schaadt said. “It’s a democratization for the seafood fan. By awareness, we know have a choice to support seafood sustainable businesses.”

This National Seafood Month event is sponsored by The Negri Foundation, Phillips 66, Port of Los Angeles, NRG Energy, Ports O’Call Waterfront Dining, AltaSea, BNSF Railway, Tesoro Los Angeles Refinery, Cabrillo Way Marina, CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles, and Councilman Joe Buscaino, 15th District, City of Los Angeles.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door, with discounts available for members of Friends.

For information or to purchase tickets, go to www.sustainableseafoodexpo.org. CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles is located at 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro. The event space will be air conditioned. A facility of the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks, San Pedro’s Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is dedicated to interpreting the Southern California marine environment and is recognized for its award-winning education. ER

