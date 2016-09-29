California casino tour

- Home
Anchors Away: Looking at the future of Redondo Beach’s South Bay Galleria
by David Mendez Walk-up traffic just isn’t what it used to be. The Kartounian…
RBPD introduces bomb-vapor sniffing K9
by David Mendez Redondo Beach Police Chief Keith Kauffman and members of his department’s…
Keller plans to cool Redondo Beach classrooms
by David Mendez Madison Laster, the student representative to the Redondo Beach School Board,…
Beach Cities Sports: Running, surfing, volleyball and more
Running: The 39th running of the Manhattan Beach 10K will take place Saturday, Oct.…
Young Mira Costa water polo team gaining experience
By Randy Angel For years, Mira Costa’s boys water polo team has been among…
Mira Costa football squad rebounds for road win at West
By Randy Angel Mira Costa’s football team showed its resiliency Friday night recording a…
Small but fun morning of surfing at El Porto
El Porto in Manhattan Beach saw some surprisingly fun surf on September 23rd. Tyler…
South Bay’s presence Felt at 2016 MSA Classic
By Ed Solt For day 813, the “El Porto Streaker,” El Segundo’s Jeremy Porfilio,…
A Celebration of Empty Waves (video)
Memorizing waves rolling through the South Bay region of Los Angeles throughout the 2015-2016…
Changes at the center on the edge: Primo opens, Truxton’s to arrive soon
Torrance ER Article: Reinventing The Center On The Edge By Richard Foss There’s…
Straddling Suburbia
by Richard Foss Riviera Village has been called “South Bay’s Little Italy,” and the…
South Bay dining news: Britt’s is back, Barley Hops Grill is coming, a brewmaster’s dinner at Chez Melange, Shade Redondo’s Sea Level restaurant, bread trucks and more
by Richard Foss Can’t Keep A Good Place Down… Britt’s Barbecue in El…
The Passion of Delfina: Local musician brings her socially conscious songs to the stage at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair this weekend
by Ryan McDonald The word “aspiration” is commonly taken today to refer to a…
“Havana Light” and “Havana Noir” – Saturday at the Palos Verdes Art Center
Let There Be Light! (and Dark) “Havana Light” and “Havana Noir” open Saturday at…
South Bay arts calendar Sept. 29 to Oct. 5
Thursday, September 29 Lather up The Sunscreen Film Festival kicks off this evening with…
Letters to the Editor 9-29-2016
BECAUSE IT’S ANNOYING Dear ER: I thought that it was o.k. in Letters to…
Letters to the Editor 9-22-2016
Goes with the job Dear ER: Recusing oneself for having a strong opinion on…
Letters to the Editor 9-15-16
An immigrant’s thank you Dear ER: At midnight, August 31, Chef Wang’s Kitchen, which…
