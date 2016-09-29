California casino tour

California has long been one of the more popular tourist destinations in the States, thanks to the fine weather it offers and attractions like Hollywood. However, alongside the more standard options that California offers, there are ways of spending your time there a little differently, such as by visiting some of its many superb casinos with their great games and prize money. While most people tend to get their fix of casino gaming from places like Las Vegas, why not stand out from the crowd this year by choosing California for your casino tour?

If you start off in Northern California, at Blue Lake, one of the best casinos you could visit would be the one that bears the same name as the town. This is located at 777 Casino Way, appropriately enough, and doubles as a hotel – ensuring you can stay as well as play there. The slot games on offer range from cutting edge video slots to classic reel ones, with more than 600 on offer there. The table gaming is available all day, every day, with both standard blackjack and the Spanish 21 variant of the game on offer. There is also a range of poker games to play here, including Texas Hold’em, Three Card and Pai Gow. The Blue Lake Casino Hotel also has other forms of entertainment, such as concerts and festivals, and is beautifully located on the Redwood Coast. Staying in the north, you will find the Cache Creek Casino at Brooks, which is another place that offers luxury accommodation alongside the games. Over 2000 slots games are available here, with the likes of 50 Lions, Twin Win and Play Tiki Torch among the newest additions. There is also a huge variety of table games, such as Texas Hold’em and Four Card poker, Mini-Baccarat and Blackjack, as well as a great restaurant, golf course and regular concert performances.

Moving down into Central California, the Paiute Palace Casino is a good place to start. Found in Bishop, at 2742 North Sierra Highway, it has great new promotional offers each month and a fine choice of games. Open 24/7 the casino has over 300 slot machines including Tales of Hercules and Sphinx, while Card Roulette, Texas Hold’em and Blackjack are the main table games here. There are also poker tournaments held regularly, for those who love to test their skills, while the Player’s Club offer provides regular visitors with benefits. Finally, in Southern California, the Viejas Casino Hotel will let you stay in luxury while enjoying the very best casino fun. It is in Alpine, at 5000 Willows Road, and the casino stays open 24 hours a day. Games include hundreds of slot machines, bingo and table ones like Craps, EZ Baccarat, Three Card Poker and Mystery Card Roulette. The Viejas also has great restaurants, bars and cafes for those seeking refreshments, with the Grove Steakhouse being particularly recommended, while the V Lounge hosts entertainment attractions, cocktails and dancing at the weekends. Of course, if you want to win money at any of these Californian casinos you will need to know what you are doing, so using the 888casino strategy guide for Blackjack and other games would be a good idea ahead of your tour.

If you take this tour you will have the chance to experience some of the great California casinos to be found off the beaten track.

