Community Calendar 10-29-2016

Thursday, September 29

Champions of Business

The City of El Segundo and the El Segundo Economic Development Advisory Council

will honor Continental Development president Richard Lundquist for his dedication to the economic development of El Segundo and his incomparable charitable contributions. Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe will emcee and LA Rams COO Kevin Demoff will speak. 5:30 to 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii Street, El Segundo. For tickets email bkeohi@psmcommarts.com

Torrance State of the City

Torrance Bakery’s Kirk Rossberg will be honored as Torrance’s 2016 Distinguished Citizen of the Year for his three decades of great baked goods and his gracious support of local charities. 11:30 a.m. Doubletree by Hilton Torrance, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance.

Namaste

Yoga on the Redondo Beach Pier. Free. 6 – 7 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. The public is encouraged to invite a friend and join the fun. For more information call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Friday, September 30

Young Entrepreneurs wanted

Middle and high school students interested in starting their own businesses are invited to participate in a program offered by the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce. Visit Rochester.edu/osp to download an application. Or call the Manhattan Beach Chamber (310) 545-5313 or email bryan@manhttanbeachchamber.net. Class begins October 25 at Mira Costa High School, 1401 Artesia Blvd, Manhattan Beach.

Oktoberfest

Alpine Village is home to the oldest and longest running Oktoberfest in Southern California. Traditional Bavarian fun is supplied by German Oom Pah Pah party bands. Enjoy traditional German fare and German beers brewed by Warsteiner. Every weekend until October 29. Alpine Village, 833 W. Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For tickets, VIP reservations, and information visit alpinevillagecenter.com or call (310) 327-4384.

Saturday, October 1

39th Annual MB 10K.

Over 4,000 runners will participate in this moderately difficult run through downtown and residential Manhattan Beach, finishing at the Manhattan Beach pier. Proceeds go to community charities and scholarships. 7:30 a.m. For more information visit MB10K.com.

Run to the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair

Following the MB 10K Run, enjoy great fair food, beautiful arts and crafts from hand selected vendors at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair. Free entertainment on the Main Stage and South Stage, games for kids of all ages and the Kid’s Country are just some of the fair’s highlights. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Live Oak Park, 1901 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. mbfair.org.

Matt Johnson memorial blood drive

The American Red Cross invites eligible donors to roll up a sleeve and donate in memory of Matt Johnson. Matt was Manhattan Beach junior lifeguard who enjoyed surfing and helping others. At 12 years old he was diagnosed with leukemia. He fought the disease for two years until his passing in 2000. Matt’s family, friends, and members of the community continue to honor his life by asking the public to donate blood in Matt’s honor. Make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org with sponsor code mattjohnson, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-(800) RED-CROSS (1-(800) 733-2767). Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.

Music of the presses

The 8th Annual Los Angeles Printers Fair is a celebration of letterpress, book arts, paper, and the world’s largest collection of working antique presses attracts over 1,500 visitors and 80 artistic vendors. This year’s Printers Fair theme is The Music of the Presses, a historic term referring to the sounds of the presses creaking and the pressman grunting. In celebration of the revival of vinyl records, the museum will present “The Vinyl Jackets of the Stoughton Collection.” Since 1964, the Stoughton Printing Company in Los Angeles has been the premier record jacket printing company in America. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. International Printing Museum, 315 Torrance Blvd, Carson. $10 per person and $5 for children under 12. Purchase tickets online at Printmuseum.org or at the door.

Sunday, October 2

Seafood expo

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s 3rd Annual Sustainable Seafood Expo is designed to help consumers choose the right fish for their dish. Tickets at sustainableseafoodexpo.org or call (310) 548-7562 X211.

Tuesday, October 4

Rock your Pink at Comedy and Magic

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach’s 14th Annual Girls Night Out for Cancer Support celebrates women who have been touched by cancer. Bar and a silent auction are followed by dinner, a live auction, and a show by world class. Each evening will also include inspirational speakers who will share their stories of surviving cancer. Nightly through Thursday, October 6. 5:30 p.m. Comedy & Magic Club, 1018 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. $100. Call (310) 376-3550 to reserve your seat, or visit cancersupportredondbeach.org/gno to purchase tickets.

Halloween Marionette Madness

South Bay Galleria Kids Club presents a colorful marionette show full of laughter and joy. 6:30 p.m. South Bay Galleria, Level 3, Food Court, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach. SouthBayGalleria.com.

A whale of a good time

The Cabrillo Whale Watch program is seeking college-age or older volunteers to serve as naturalists on whale watching trips and to lecture at schools. Whale Watching training classes will be given in the John M. Olguin Auditorium at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 7 – 9 p.m. through the end of March. Upon successful completion, volunteers will be certified to share information about gray whales and other marine life. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For further information contact Larry Fukuhara at (310) 548-7562 x223.

Wednesday, October 5

Mindful Minute

Take 30 minutes out of your day to downshift and practice mindfulness techniques. The free mindfulness sessions are held the first Wednesday of the month from 5:30 – 6 p.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, Beach Cities Room, Lower Level. Find other community mindfulness opportunities at bchd.org/mindful. Questions? Call Tiana Rideout at (310) 374-3426, ext. 139. ER

